Flood Update: More than $8 million in damages in three counties

A Wisconsin Emergency Management release reported $8.3 million in public infrastructure damage happened during the July 11-12 flooding event, which spanned three southeast Wisconsin counties, including Kenosha.

The report indicated Racine County had the most damage to infrastructure, defined as roads, bridges and dams, which was nearly $4 million.

Walworth County had the second most with a reported $2.7 million and Kenosha County had $1.7 million.

In addition to infrastructure damage, the report outlined assessments of homes, which saw 2,337 homes affected by flooding, but 231 suffered minor damage and another 60 had major damage.

One home was destroyed in Racine County.

Meanwhile, for Kenosha County, 1,300 homes were affected, 232 had minor damage and 14 more homes saw major damage.

Kenosha County Sheriff Lt. Horace Staples, the emergency management director, said in last Monday’s news conference the three counties could qualify for federal aid if the total damage eclipses $8.1 million.

State emergency management officials reported the following in its release on Sunday:

Damage to Public Infrastructure (Roads, Bridges, Dams, etc.)

Kenosha County – $1,707,010 million

Racine County – $3,930,679 million

Walworth County – $2,747,000 million

Business Damages

Kenosha County reports 4 businesses with major damage

Racine County had 16 businesses with minor damage and 6 businesses with major damage

Walworth County had 10 businesses with minor damage