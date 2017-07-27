Kenosha teen found in Mt. Pleasant had Bristol roots

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Although Olivia Mackay was from Kenosha, the 17-year-old found dead in a wooded area in Racine County on Monday had Bristol roots, city police said in Wednesday’s news release.

Mackay was reported as missing after she did not show up for work, according to a report from the Village of Mt. Pleasant Police Department, which responded to the 11000 block of Louis Sorenson Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Louis Sorenson Road is about two miles east of Interstate 94 between highways 11 and 20.

Mt. Pleasant police said the circumstances of Mackay’s death “remain suspicious in nature.”

Meanwhile, as authorities continue to investigate, the loss shocked Mia Swatkowski, of Bristol.

Swatkowski, who was Mackay’s girl scout leader around the seventh grade, remembered her as shy and soft spoken.

“I am just so heartbroken for her family and I was just stunned when I saw it today,” said Swatkowski, who always made a point to say ‘Hello’ when Mackay worked at a Kenosha McDonalds.

According to Swatkowski, she attended Bristol Grade School for a time, and was a student at Kenosha Indian Trail.

The suspicious circumstances, according to Swatkowski, serves as a reminder to her four daughters to stay safe and vigilant in the community.

Stay vigilant

The reminder has not gone unnoticed within the City of Kenosha, where there have been at least a half dozen reports of suspected abduction attempts, which sparked the police department to issue tips to residents on July 19.

“The KPD continues to receive and investigate incidents in which females have been followed and/or approached by unknown male subjects in various vehicles at different locations in the city,” a July 19 Facebook post states. “In some instances, there were odd or aggressive comments made, but in most cases, there no physical actions taken by the males.”

The post emphasized the importance of reporting every incident to police, noting several social media posts and other news outlets have been the primary contact in some cases.

Kenosha Police said quick reporting increases the likelihood of apprehending those involved.

To stay safe, city police offered the following suggestions:

Stay aware of surrounding and avoid isolated areas.

If approached, enter a business or walk towards other pedestrians.

Always carry a cellular phone, and use it if approached.

“There is safety in numbers. It is with to carry a cell phone if you have, and to use it if you can. Even the appearance of making a call can deter some of these incidents,” the post wrote.

The police department’s response comes after Milwaukee television stations reported on suspected abduction attempts near the downtown area.

In June, two women leaving the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings near Interstate 94 reported to police two men attempted to abduct them.