Hundreds come to clean up Silver Lake

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Once again, area residents and local groups and agencies came together to serve area residents stricken by recent floodwaters.

One Salem Lakes resident, Allen Dunski sustained foundation damage to his home on Riverside Drive, but it did not stop him for coordinating last weekend’s volunteer efforts to help others.

Dunski reported 102 showed up on Saturday followed by another 73 for Sunday.

“Teams went into more than 40 homes,” he said. “We pumped out water where that was needed. We removed items ruined by the flood. And we sprayed OdoBan to help restrict the growth of mold and sanitize where we could.”

At one residence, the husband and wife couldn’t get off work, so the elderly mother was doing what she could and volunteers jumped in to help.

Some residents were disabled and needed all the help they could get.

Dunski was concerned about the safety of residents who did not realize the severity of water contamination.

“This wasn’t just rain and river water, Some homes are not safe to stay in,” Dunski said. “I know that sewage from both the Burlington and Silver Lake water treatment plants made its way into the Fox River and septic tanks on the north side of town were covered.”

Additionally, Dunski reportedly saw oil and gasoline cans floating in the floodwater.

While the volunteers did what they could, there were some limitations, Dunski said.

“We had volunteers ranging in age from 14 to 70,” Dunski said. “There was only so much they were able to do.”

Furthermore, Dunski has stayed in contact with state emergency management officials along with representatives from Team Rubicon and Samaritan’s Purse.

The representatives from Team Rubicon and Samaritan’s Purse are professionals equipped to tear down dry wall and remove insulation to help contractors rebuild.

Sharing Center Executive Sharon Pomaville also helped this weekend, moving between Community Baptist Church, where meals were served for volunteers and the former Silver Lake Village Hall to help staff answer resident questions.

Pomaville used donated funds to purchase the proper masks to protect volunteers and brought them to the site.

Additionally, Pomaville started discussions with local officials about long-term housing, including State Rep. Samantha Kerkman (R – Salem Lakes) of the 61st Assembly District.

“I brainstormed with Sam Kerkman and some other volunteers about long-term housing,” said Pomaville, noting some homes won’t be unlivable for months.

“And these folks will still have mortgages to pay. That would be hard to do while making rent payments,” she said.

Sometimes it takes up to six months for FEMA money to arrive to a crisis area.

“We made a small dent in what needs to be done, Dunski said. “And we are getting prepared to continue providing the help that volunteers can.”

More work ahead

Volunteers have another opportunity contribute next weekend, Dunski said, noting Samaritan’s Purse and Team Rubicon have initiated efforts in the area.

“Samaritan’s Purse has already begun aiding people in the area,” Dunski said. “They have about 55 unfinished cases in Kenosha County,”

“Team Rubicon hopes to have personnel in the area by this weekend,” he added.

The plan, according to Dunski, is to pool information and resources to ensure none of the efforts are duplicated.

“The numbers are there and now the agencies need to work with the federal government to get more involved,” Dunski said.

Another work weekend is planned for this Saturday and Sunday.

To request help decontaminating a home or moving water damaged items out, or to volunteer for physical labor and/or bring food or beverages for volunteers, contact Dunski at (262) 770-2441.