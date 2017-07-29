Former Bristol student’s death a homicide

Memorial fund established

The death of a former Bristol Grade School student was ruled a homicide, Village of Mt. Pleasant police reported on Thursday, three days after Kenosha police received a missing persons report.

Olivia Mackay, 17, was found in the 1100 block of Louis Sorenson Road, about two miles east of Interstate 94 in Racine County on Monday afternoon.

Louis Sorenson Road is between highways 11 and 20.

At the time of the discovery, Mt. Pleasant police said the circumstances of Mackay’s death “remain suspicious in nature.”

The suspicion was confirmed through an autopsy by the Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office, which released its findings on Thursday.

“This suspicious death is officially being ruled a homicide,” Mt. Pleasant police said in a Thursday news release. “At this time, we are not releasing the cause of death because of the ongoing investigation, and the potential for further details to jeopardize the investigation.”

The release continued, stating the Mt. Pleasant Police Department is working with counterparts in Kenosha, where she was last seen alive.

“The Mount Pleasant Police Department detectives are continuing to work closely with the Kenosha Police Department to obtain further information and bring the responsible party(s) to justice,” the release added.

Mackay, last seen alive on Sunday, was officially listed as a missing person the next day when she failed to show up for work.

Meanwhile, as authorities continue to investigate, Mackay’s former Girl Scout leader in Bristol was shocked and heartbroken to learn of the loss.

“I am just so heartbroken for her family and I was just stunned,” said Mia Swatkowski, who remembered Mackay as shy and soft-spoken.

Upon completion of the eighth grade, Mackay enrolled at Kenosha Indian Trail High School, where she finished her junior year last June.

Additionally, Mackay took a job at McDonald’s in Kenosha, where Swatkowski always made it a point to say hello when Mackay worked.

Memorial established

A family friend set up a memorial fund to offset funeral expenses.

“Our friend Kelly Mackay and his family suffered an enormous loss on July 24, 2017. His daughter, Olivia Mackay, was a shy, talented and insightful teenager who was preparing to begin her senior year at Indian Trail Academy High School this fall,” the fundraising account wrote.

As of Saturday, nearly $20,000 has been raised for the memorial, which plans to create a scholarship fund in Mackay’s honor with excess funds.

While the community comes to aid of the Mackay family, Swatkowski said the circumstances surrounding her death serves as a reminder for her four daughters, noting recent reports of attempted abductions.

Stay vigilant

The reminder has not gone unnoticed within the City of Kenosha, where there have been at least a half-dozen reports of suspected abduction attempts, which sparked the police department to issue tips to residents on July 19.

“The KPD continues to receive and investigate incidents in which females have been followed and/or approached by unknown male subjects in various vehicles at different locations in the city,” a July 19 Facebook post states. “In some instances, there were odd or aggressive comments made, but in most cases, there no physical actions taken by the males.”

The post emphasized the importance of reporting every incident to police, noting several social media posts and other news outlets have been the primary contact in some cases.

Kenosha Police said quick reporting increases the likelihood of apprehending those involved.

To stay safe, city police offered the following suggestions:

Stay aware of surrounding and avoid isolated areas.

If approached, enter a business or walk towards other pedestrians.

Always carry a cellular phone, and use it if approached.

“There is safety in numbers. It is wise to carry a cell phone if you have one, and to use it if you can. Even the appearance of making a call can deter some of these incidents,” the post wrote.

The police department’s response comes after Milwaukee television stations reported on suspected abduction attempts near the downtown area.

In June, two women leaving the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings near Interstate 94 reported to police two men attempted to abduct them.