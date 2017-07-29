National Night Out is Aug. 1

The Twin Lakes Police Department has invited the public to attend its annual National Night Out event held Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes.

National Night Out is organized by local police and fire department across the United States and designed to build relationships between authorities and the community.

The event is free to attend and all residents can participate in a variety of activities, including the chance to win door prizes.

Additionally, the fire department plans to present demonstrations and hold ladder races.

For law enforcement, police will have vehicles and equipment on display, and have a taser demonstration.

Food is available from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.