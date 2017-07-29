LAKE UPDATE: Salem Lakes lifts no wake orders at four lakes

The Village of Salem Lakes issued the following update related to no wake orders at local waterways:

Lake Shangri La, Hooker Lake, Cross Lake, and Voltz Lake are open WITH WAKE ALLOWED.

All other Lakes, including Silver Lake, in the Village of Salem Lakes will remain at SLOW NO WAKE.

Travel faster than Slow No Wake (boat must be going slow enough to not put out any wake behind the boat) is prohibited because water levels exceed the slow no wake benchmarks. This is based on lake level readings this afternoon.