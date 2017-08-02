Bella Vita to host flood benefit

Event slated for Aug. 6

By Jason Arndt

Editor

As Kenosha County residents recover from July’s record flood event, which left local families in dire need of supplies and their homes damaged, Bella Vita banquet hall is stepping up to help.

According to a recent Wisconsin Emergency Management report, hundreds of families face the task of rebuilding, which compelled Bella Vita owner Brian Boeckenstedt to hold a Sunday, Aug. 6 benefit.

“I really felt deep down that it was what I needed to do to help those that lost a lot,” Boeckenstedt said. “I can’t imagine going through what they are going through.”

Cost to attend the benefit is a $5 suggested donation or $5 worth of cleaning supplies.

For $10, visitors are offered a pasta dinner and a beverage.

Bella Vita plans to feature a bouncy house, cash and gun raffles and a bag toss tournament.

Proceeds from the benefit go directly to Sharing Center in Trevor, where the nonprofit organization has the task of helping families restart their lives, according to Boeckenstedt.

“The funds will be distributed by a committee set up by The Sharing Center and The Red Cross,” he said. “A lot of it will go to help low income home owners get a new hot water heater or a new furnace that was damaged by the flooding.”

Meanwhile, as Bella Vita continues to stay in business, others were not as fortunate.

Paul DeLuisa, the owner of Luisa’s Pizza, has to rebuild a business damaged by the floods.

DeLuisa’s task is a difficult, considering his dedication to the community, Boeckenstedt stated.

“Paul DeLuisa is one of the most caring and humble people I have ever met in my life,” he said. “He has become a good friend and mentor to me. He cares way more about his employees than he cares about himself.”

Meanwhile, as Boeckenstedt is executing the fundraiser, the Sharing Center is accepting donations.

To make a contribution to the Sharing Center, Inc., the designated organization for flood victims, either attending the benefit, visit www.sharingcenter.net or at a GoFundMe page set up at www.gofundme.com/wvmhh-western-kenosha-county-flood

Additionally, school and cleaning supplies are accepted.

If you go…

WHAT: Western Kenosha County Flood Victims Benefit

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 6 from Noon until 5 p.m.

WHERE: Bella Vita, 34186 Geneva Road, New Munster

WHO: Proceeds go directly to the Sharing Center, which plans to distribute funds to residents in need.

COST: $5 suggested donation or $5 worth of cleaning or school supplies

MEAL: $10 Pasta Dinner and a Soda

HOW TO HELP

Raffle donations can be dropped off at:

Snips Beauty and Barber Shop

34510 Geneva Road

Burlington, WI

Cabana Tan

7353 256th Ave

Salem, WI

Sharing Center, Inc.

25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, WI

CASH/GUN RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:

Cabana Tan and Charlie’s Place in Paddock Lake

Snips Beauty and Barber Shop, Rays Change of Pace, and B&Ds in New Munster

Main Street Tap in Twin Lakes

Local Folks in Slades Corners

Benders in Silver Lake

Bassett Creek Saloon in Basset

Herners Hide A Way in Genoa City

Editor’s Note: After this article went to press for the July 28 edition of the Westosha Report, more information and features were added to the Aug. 6 benefit schedule. This article has been updated to reflect the changes.