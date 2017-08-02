Twin Lakes to hold K9 golf fundraiser, sponsors needed

Police set outing for Aug. 23

To raise funds for its future K9 unit, the Twin Lakes Police Department has slated an Aug. 23 golf fundraiser at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva, according to a village release.

The Aug. 23 event, which is in a scramble format, has a noon shotgun start and boasts a variety of offerings for participants, even people who don’t golf.

Also on the agenda is a raffle and silent auction.

The $125 registration fee includes: 18 holes on Como Crossing, a covered golf cart equipped with GPS, electronic scoring and a cookout buffet.

Buffet items include grilled Angus burgers and brats with sauerkraut, coleslaw, baked beans and chips. The buffet includes a free drink ticket for a draft beer or non-alcoholic beverage at the club’s Tail Feathers Bar.

For the non golfers, the buffet is available for $25 a person.

Meanwhile, the police department is accepting hole and beverage cart sponsorships, with $200 to get a business name attached to a hole and $500 for a beverage cart.

As a hole sponsor, a business will have their name attached to a sign placed at a hole.

As a beverage cart sponsor, businesses expect to receive a sign with their logo on the beverage cart.

For more information, contact Joe Patla at (262) 716-3343 or Patla@twinlakespolice.org.

If you go…

WHAT: Twin Lakes Police K9 Unit Fundraiser

WHEN: Wednesday Aug. 23, 2017

WHERE: Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 53147

PROCEEDS: All funds received go directly to the funding of the police department’s K9 program.