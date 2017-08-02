Lake Update: Twin Lakes lifts slow no wake restrictions, Salem Lakes lifts two more

Between the villages of Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes, one waterway is still under a slow no wake order, but restrictions at the rest of the waterways have been lifted.

According to a Salem Lakes release on Tuesday, officials announced Silver Lake and Center Lake were added to four other lakes where wake is allowed, but Camp Lake is still under a slow no wake.

“Camp Lake will remain at slow no wake,” the release states. “Travel faster than Slow No Wake is prohibited because water levels exceed the slow no wake benchmarks.”

Overall, waterways open in Salem Lakes are Silver Lake, Center Lake, Lake Shangri La, Hooker Lake, Cross Lake and Voltz Lake.

Meanwhile, in Twin Lakes, according to a Facebook post, the village reportedly lifted slow no wake on Wednesday.

“We are within 1.4″ of our target level, and per ordinance the spillway level must be below 794.5 (and it is currently 794.34) in order to life SNW,” the Wednesday afternoon post states. “The Village asks boaters to please keep a good distance from shore in order to protect our shorelines.”