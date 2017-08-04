Two men arrested in Mackay homicide

Two City of Kenosha men were arrested on pending homicide charges related to the death of 17-year-old Olivia Mackay, who was found July 24 in a wooded area in Racine County, Kenosha Police states in a news release.

Both 19-year-old Daniel Tate and Jamari Cook, 17, were taken into custody late Thursday night by detectives from Mt. Pleasant and Kenosha police departments.

According to online jail records, Tate was reportedly booked into Kenosha County Jail at 11 p.m.

Mackay, a former Bristol School student, had been reported missing by her family after she missed work July 24.

Later that day, a resident discovered Mackay’s body on Louis Sorenson Road in the Village of Mt. Pleasant, about two miles east of Interstate 94 between highways 20 and 11 in Racine County.

“The Kenosha Police Department is now the lead agency conducting the investigation,” the release states. “Pending further investigation, information will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.”

Mackay, who attended Bristol School until the 8th grade, later enrolled at Kenosha Indian Trail High School, where she finished her junior year last spring.