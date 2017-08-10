COLLEGE NEWS: Graduates, Dean’s Lists

DEAN’S AND PROVOST LIST

UW-Parkside

The following area students were named to the 2017 spring semester Dean’s and Provost’s Lists at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Bristol: Nicholas Von Bielski, Sarah Lynn Cheney, Danielle Laura Damask, Frank Remington Glogovsky, James Edward Leibforth, Amanda Jo Russell, Alicia Anne Ryan.

Burlington: Madison Louise Fenske, Melissa Maryjean LaMeer, Trevor John Osman, Sarah Ann Ratliff, Cydney Rae Swanson, Aslyn Maureen Wolcott.

Salem Lakes: Julie Ann Cesario, Nicole Ashley Chapman, Eleanora Karnila, Margaret Ann McMullin, Kaylyn Leslie Norris, Krista Michelle Shortess, Michael John Clayton Sorensen, Danielle Elaine Tesar.

Silver Lake: Jessica Ann Baker, Brantina daSilva.

Trevor: Elliott Michael Crifasi, Brittany Marie Horner, Kayle Magdalena McNamara, Mary Nicole Morenz, Emilee Susan Ritthaler.

Twin Lakes: Steven Bernard Hand, Kaitlyn Nicole Hutchinson, Kyle Jason Mealy, Erik M Slusser.

Union Grove: Kate Lynn Gerou.

Students achieving a 3.8 grade point average or better earn consideration for the Dean’s and Provost’s list.

DEAN’S LIST

UW-Parkside

The following students were named to the 2017 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside:

Bristol: Samantha Jane Albright, Kaitlyn Bies, Elizabeth Ryan Buell, Joshua Foltz, Donald James Hanson, Garrett Thomas Jones, Jacqueline Rose Jones.

Burlington: Nicholas Edward Angelici, Lauren Brooke Czarny, Leslie Yu-Ling Fosdick.

Genoa City: Emma Marie Domke.

Salem Lakes: Rachel Lauren Barthel, Amber Elisabeth Carleton, Sam Henry Cavener, Corey Blake Cedergren, Samuel John Colletti, Ashley Morgan Derflinger, Patrick Michael Glover, Vanessa Yvonne Gonzales, Beth Marie Griffen, Amy Nicole Hughes, Mackenzie Rae Morris, Justin Michael Perez, Kyle Aaron Racas, Jeffrey Lee Sorensen, Tyler Ray Sorensen, Kelsey J. Welter.

Silver Lake: Ashley Gretchen Swan.

Trevor: Dana Rae Drozek, Daniel Alan Dvorak, Kiersten Ekornaas, Jessica Lynn Jolly, Nicole Marie Mellen, Savannah Marie Niewerth, Aspen Kathy Pleuger, Maria Luisa Salazar, Meghan Kathleen Scanlan, Samuel Dean Shaw, Harpreet Toor, Annette Kristine Triller.

Twin Lakes: Arie Elle Deeter, Ryan Andrew Greskoviak.

Union Grove: Julia Bernadette Alberth, Sarah Katherine Frederick, David Robert Gerou.

Dean’s list honors are awarded to students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

UW-Oshkosh

The following area students were named to the 2017 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:

Twin Lakes: Christina Ravenscraft, Haley Ravenscraft.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have achieved at least a 3.75 grade point average.

UW-Milwaukee

The following area students were named to the 2017 spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee:

Salem Lakes: Brienna Bostanche, Letters and Science; Vanessa Masnik, Health Sciences; Rachel Vanderwerff, Nursing; Cole Ziesmann, Letters and Science.

Twin Lakes: Aimee Orndorf, Letters and Science.

Carroll University

The following area students were named to the 2017 spring semester Dean’s List at Carroll University in Waukesha:

Salem Lakes: Jordan Cates.

Twin Lakes: Alyssa Raupp, Savannah Rivers.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a grade point average for the semester of at least 3.5 on a 4-point scale.

Aurora University

The following student was named to the 2017 spring semester Dean’s List at Aurora University:

Salem Lakes: *Corey Wack, Pre-Social Work.

The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors ( * ) have earned a perfect 4.0.

St. Mary’s College

The following student was named to the 2017 spring semester Dean’s List at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind.:

Twin Lakes: Kelsey Welzen.

To earn academic honors at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have at least 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

UW-Platteville

The following student was named to the 2017 spring semester Chancellor’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville:

Twin Lakes: Drake Kehoe, English.

Students named to the Chancellor’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average.

HONORS LIST

Concordia University

The following area students were named to the Honors List for the 2016-17 academic year at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon:

Salem Lakes: Meghan Jehlicka, Management; Briana Schoenke, Exercise Physiology.

To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.50 GPA.

HONOR ROLL

UW-Oshkosh

The following area students were named to the 2017 spring semester Honor Roll at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:

Salem Lakes: Mercedes Greinke, Jenna Trione.

To qualify for the honor roll, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0, or “all As”).

CHANCELLOR’S AWARD

UW-Stout

The following students from the area have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the spring 2017 semester:

Salem Lakes: Samantha Klugiewicz, BFA entertainment design; Kelly Senter, BFA industrial design, BFA industrial design.

Twin Lakes: Jacob Skinner, BS business administration

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

GRADUATES

UW-Parkside

The following area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside following the 2017 spring semester:

Bristol: Samantha Albright, Bachelor of Science; Joseph Costello, Bachelor of Arts; Danielle Damask, Bachelor of Science; Loreen Greenwell, Bachelor of Arts; Donald Hanson, Bachelor of Science; James Liebforth, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Leung, Bachelor of Science.

Burlington: Steven Jorgenson, Bachelor of Science; Emily Roe, Bachelor of Science; Heidi Schricker, Bachelor of Arts.

Salem Lakes: Steven Bailitz, Bachelor of Science; Corey Cedergren, Bachelor of Science; Beth Griffen, Bachelor of Science; Grant Jahnke, Bachelor of Arts; Margaret Mc Mullins, Bachelor of Science; Kaylyn Norris, Bachelor of Science; Krista Shortess, Bachelor of Arts; Kelsey Welter, Bachelor of Science.

Silver Lake: Alexander Arenas, Bachelor of Arts; Kate Buffa, Bachelor of Science.

Trevor: Andrew Burke, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Erickson, Bachelor of Science; Mary Morenz, Bachelor of Arts; Meghan Scanlon, Bachelor of Science; Harpreet Toor, Bachelor of Science.

Union Grove: Kate Gerou, Bachelor of Science.

UW-Madison

The following area students received degrees following the 2017 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Salem Lakes: Ana Maria Di Persio, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hunter Spain, Bachelor of Arts.

Twin Lakes: Robb Evans, Doctorate of Law (Juris Doctor), Marissa Kaminski, Bachelor of Science, Cody Larson, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering; Jamie Smith, Master of Business Administration.

UW-River Falls

The following area students received degrees following the 2017 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

Twin Lakes: Elizabeth Hinz, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.

UW-La Crosse

The following area students received degrees following the 2017 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

Twin Lakes: Katelyn Clark, Bachelor of Science.

UW-Stevens Point

The following student received a degree following the 2017 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point:

Twin Lakes: Michael J. Rutkowski, Bachelor of Science.