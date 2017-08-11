Stage Stop reportedly shuttered

Second closure in about a year

By Jason Arndt

Editor

About seven months after Wilmot Stage Stop reopened its doors, the business is shutting down again, according to a Facebook statement issued Friday morning.

The closure, effective immediately, comes after 169 years within the same family.

“It is with bittersweet circumstances that we are closing the doors of the Wilmot Stage Stop forever. The legacy of this establishment has come to an end,” the Facebook post states.

“This sudden decision is based on both medical and emotional circumstances.”

In July 2016, the family had a similar announcement, but eventually returned after an outpouring of community support.

After several months of rebuilding, Wilmot Stage Stage had a grand reopening on Jan. 17, when Jill Hackett, the daughter of fifth-generation owners Ron and Nancy Hackett assumed day-to-day operations.

The reopening, however, was short-lived as the family shut down the 169-year-old establishment on Friday.

“We reopened the business one year ago with healthy hearts and minds. Our daughter Jill hired an incredible staff and created a successful dining experience we will cherish.”

The dining experience started in 1848, shortly before Wisconsin was added to the State of Union, and began as a hotel for settlers looking for a night of rest on the third floor of the former Wilmot Hotel, now the Wilmot Stage Stop.

Since then, the business stayed in the same family, passing through multiple generations.

“It is time for the family to hold on to the memories, experiences, and success that the Wilmot Stage Stop has known for the last 169 years,” the Facebook post states. “We want to thank each and every one of you for your many years of patronage. Our family has enjoyed serving and created shared memories we will always be proud of.”

Meanwhile, for customers with gift certificates, they plan to offer reimbursements within a 30-day window.

Please send your gift card to:

Wilmot Stage Stop

PO Box 26

Wilmot, WI 53192