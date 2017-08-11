Stage Stop reportedly shuttered
Second closure in about a year
By Jason Arndt
Editor
About seven months after Wilmot Stage Stop reopened its doors, the business is shutting down again, according to a Facebook statement issued Friday morning.
The closure, effective immediately, comes after 169 years within the same family.
“It is with bittersweet circumstances that we are closing the doors of the Wilmot Stage Stop forever. The legacy of this establishment has come to an end,” the Facebook post states.
“This sudden decision is based on both medical and emotional circumstances.”
In July 2016, the family had a similar announcement, but eventually returned after an outpouring of community support.
After several months of rebuilding, Wilmot Stage Stage had a grand reopening on Jan. 17, when Jill Hackett, the daughter of fifth-generation owners Ron and Nancy Hackett assumed day-to-day operations.
The reopening, however, was short-lived as the family shut down the 169-year-old establishment on Friday.
“We reopened the business one year ago with healthy hearts and minds. Our daughter Jill hired an incredible staff and created a successful dining experience we will cherish.”
The dining experience started in 1848, shortly before Wisconsin was added to the State of Union, and began as a hotel for settlers looking for a night of rest on the third floor of the former Wilmot Hotel, now the Wilmot Stage Stop.
Since then, the business stayed in the same family, passing through multiple generations.
“It is time for the family to hold on to the memories, experiences, and success that the Wilmot Stage Stop has known for the last 169 years,” the Facebook post states. “We want to thank each and every one of you for your many years of patronage. Our family has enjoyed serving and created shared memories we will always be proud of.”
Meanwhile, for customers with gift certificates, they plan to offer reimbursements within a 30-day window.
Please send your gift card to:
Wilmot Stage Stop
PO Box 26
Wilmot, WI 53192
9 Comments
This is very sad news. Your place has been our #1 Occasion Dinner since we were in high school. We are grateful to have been able to share one last birthday dinner with our whole family after your January re-opening. Best of luck to the Winn/Hackett family, their employees and all the families who have loved your restaurant for all these years.
If this business is for rent please contact me…I have run a very successful restaurant for 18 years and am very interested in this
I have moved away but hold great memories of dining at Stage Stop. You may be closing the doors, but your passion and great food will live on in all of our memories. God bless, best of luck and thank you!
Please don’t close. Sell it to someone who will do it as good as you guys.
Great memories of dinner at the Stage Stop after going to Arlington Park horse races on numerous occasions. As a kid, I was always amazed at how small the beds upstairs we’re.
Great memories of dinner at the Stage Stop after going to Arlington Park horse races on numerous occasions. As a kid, I was always amazed at how small the beds upstairs we’re.
The same reasons that closed it the first time are prevelent now. Makes no sense to close it. Why not keep it open and just sell it. Why close it and put all those people out of work?
Sad to see this generation is unable to muscle through and keep it going.
Oh well. I guess somebody a little older is what’s needed.
It is a building that represents a legacy of freedom, compassion and bravery. To the family that worked so hard and kept the legacy alive, thank you. I can only hope someone you’ve touched is able to continue that legacy. And also thank you for the amazing dining experience. The special occasions I have been there, we’re always amazing!
My family & friends had dinner for my birthday at the Stage Stop in January. We had our own room upstairs and were treated like VIP’s. The manager took a picture of our party and would like to know if you would have this. It would be a nice keepsake. We have enjoyed many wonderful meals at the Stage Stop and sad that you are closing.
Thank you for many fond memories!
Cathy