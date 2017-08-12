The thrill of horse riding comes with responsibility

Capra credits family for success on the track

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When Meghan Capra was six years old, she experienced the thrill of riding a horse for the first time, and the excitement continues about a decade later.

The thrill, however, comes with a set of responsibilities for the incoming Westosha Central High School senior.

“Owning a horse isn’t just about riding them, it’s about taking care of them, connecting with them, teaching them new things and learning new things yourself,” said Capra, a 10-year member of Brighton Bombers 4-H Club. “Owning a horse is a lot of work but it is so much fun. They are truly amazing animals.”

Capra’s hard work and passion has paid off on show circuit, which includes appearances at the Kenosha County Fair, where she plans to ride a 10-year-old quarter horse named Trigger this year.

Last year, when she rode her Pony she calls Pongo, Capra earned the title of grand champion in the pony English pleasure class, second place in pony western pleasure and second in pony showmanship.

She also picked up top five finishes in gymkhana.

“Out of all my achievements I do have to say I am probably most proud of winning grand champion in pony English pleasure last year,” said Capra. “I am just thankful to be able to show and do what I love.”

However, she is most proud of Pongo, who recently underwent chemotherapy for skin cancer and decided to give the 18-year-old stall rest on the family farm of 25 acres in Salem Lakes.

Home on the farm

On the family farm, Capra joins her parents, John and Judy Capra, and sister, Melissa, 20.

The family farm consists of six horses, pigs, rabbits, two goats, chickens and ducks.

“It used to be an old Dairy farm but we fixed it up so we could keep our horses there,” Capra said. “We got the farm when I was six years old and it’s been a great experience and I wouldn’t choose any other lifestyle over the farm life.”

For Capra, she remains grateful to her parents, who instilled the value of caring for animals at an early age.

“My parents allowed me to get started with the horses by getting me lessons and then buying me my first horse which I am truly grateful for,” Capra said.

Additionally, Capra credits Melissa for continuous motivation, noting her sister’s drive to succeed.

The Capra sisters have also started their own business breeding rabbits.