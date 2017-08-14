Shooting confirmed at Great Lakes dragaway

By Jason Arndt

Editor

According to preliminary reports, authorities confirm a shooting happened at the Great Lakes dragaway in the town of Paris Sunday.

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy on scene said Highway KR between highways 45 and Interstate 94 has been shut down as investigators clear the area.

Additionally, motorists are evacuating the drag strip for safety.

Meanwhile, multiple agencies have responded, including, but not limited to – Kansasville Fire Department, Union Grove/Yorkville, Mt. Pleasant Police and both the Racine and Kenosha Sheriff’s offices.

Brian Mitchell, a long-time racer at the drag strip said the event held on Sunday involved about 2,000 people, including families.

Mitchell, who has been active at the drag strip, states this is the first time in his several years this has happened.

Speculation persists the shooting involved out of town members of gangs from Chicago and Milwaukee.