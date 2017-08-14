Three dead in Great Lakes Dragaway shooting

Suspect not in custody, preliminary reports said

By Jason Arndt

Editor

What started as an evening of fun at the Great Lakes Dragaway took a tragic turn Sunday when a gunman shot and killed three people at point-blank range, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting in the Town of Paris happened at around 7 p.m when the three victims were at a food concession stand, and without provocation, a gunmen came up behind them and shot all three.

Beth said the three victims, two of whom died at the scene, were black men from Aurora, Ill and was potentially gang-related.

The third victim died en route to an area hospital, Beth said.

Preliminary reports said the gang-related activity involved members from Milwaukee and Chicago.

The suspect, according to witnesses, is identified as a black man in his 20s wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the sides of his head shaved.

Meanwhile, as investigators continue to comb the scene for evidence, Beth said the suspect is not in custody, but does not believe the matter presents an imminent danger to the community.

The shooting caused closure of Highway KR between Highway 45 and Interstate 04 for at least three hours as investigators cleared the scene.

Hundreds of people on the complex were evacuated immediately following the shooting.

The hundreds of people, according to race competitor Brian Mitchell, were at the drag strip to watch Larry’s Fun Fest, an annual event which draws families with children for a night of camping.

Mitchell, an annual competitor of the event, said there was armed security at the Dragaway when the shooting happened.

The shooting necessitated mutual aid, which involved the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire departments, including agencies from Twin Lakes, Bristol, Somers, Paris.

Wisconsin State Patrol aided authorities in traffic control in both Racine and Kenosha counties.

Beth said it is still an active investigation.