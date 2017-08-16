Head Start looks to jumpstart kids education

Federal organization works with families

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Head Start is a federal and state funded program designed to help children between the ages of three and five prepare for school.

The program might be the place for your family.

Head Start serves children of all abilities and economic levels. At least ten percent of families of students can be above the poverty level.

Children that are three or four years old by Sept. 1 of the current school year are eligible.

To qualify, 90 percent of families are required to meet Federal Poverty Guidelines or homeless, in foster/kinship care, receive SSI or TANF, known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The local program, Westosha Head Start, has 15 spaces available.

“It’s a good idea to get put on our waiting list if those spots fill up. There is often movement out of the area and spots will open up during the school year,” said Westosha Head Start Director Julie Ouimet.

Westosha Head Start is held in Holy Cross Church, 30100 Wilmot Road, Wilmot.

Parents and guardians of students can participate, including, but not limited to, grandparents.

Jackie Case, who has custody of seven grandchildren, saw five of them complete the program.

She has volunteered for the past 14 years for Westosha Head Start.

“I do the laundry for the three-year-old class and I am the school librarian,” Case said.

Markasia Talbert, Case’s eldest granddaughter, is poised to enter a pre-med program at Western Michigan University.

“Head Start provided a foundation for her and that helped her achieve her goal,” Case said.

“When Marakasia was in eighth grade at Paris School, one assignment was to write a letter to her 18-year-old self. The school keeps them and it was sent to her by mail.”

In that letter, she wrote of her goal to become a doctor.

Case firmly believes Head Start gave Talbert a great head start to reach this goal.

Parent and community volunteers serve an important role at Head Start, Ouimet said.

“Much of the program is run by the parents,” Ouimet states.

About 51 percent of the policy council is comprised of parents.

Like a school board, the council approves spending and staff decisions.

Sarah Rupp, a 3-year-old teacher, graduated from Paris Grade School and finished college at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. All teachers have either a Bachelor of Arts or Master of Arts.

“The staff works with parents to develop and reach goals for each child,” Rupp said.

Classes cover literacy, math, science, art technology and social skills. Structured activities that strengthen muscles and develop motor skills and physical coordination occur daily, outside when permissible or in the gym.

The class members are aged from three to five and every class has two teachers and aides as needed.

Students also receive health screenings, including physicals and screening for vision, dental and hearing, giving parents a chance to deal with issues sooner.

Parents meet with teachers at least nine times a year and have two home visits.

“We recognize that parents are the primary and permanent teachers of their children,” Ouimet said.

But, parent and volunteer involvement is important for another reason, with 20 percent of the budget required to come from in-kind volunteer time or donations.

Donations can come in the form of materials or other items needed by Head Start. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided for the children and that is one type of donation.

Children have either half- or full-day opportunities. Head Start also offers after-school care for students in half-day 4K programs, with some transportation provided.

Evening events, such as Family Fun Nights and Prom, give families an opportunity to get to know and help each other.