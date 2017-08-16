More work proposed for Highway 45

Proposal affects Kenosha, Racine counties

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Highway 45 faces more planned work, but unlike the two ongoing projects, the state Department of Transportation said the planned proposal is not for another three years.

The proposal plan, according to the DOT, targets the Highway 45 corridor between Highway 50 in Kenosha County and Highway 11 in Racine County.

At an Aug. 3 informal public hearing at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, Project Manager Jason Dahlgren said the DOT originally planned to reconstruct the 8-mile stretch, but downgraded it to resurfacing project.

“Initially, the Highway 45 project from Highway 50 to Highway 11 was identified as a reconstruction,” said Dahlgren, who cited budgetary and funding reasons. “The project has since been down scoped to a resurfacing project.”

The difference, Dalhgren stated, is less invasive compared to reconstruction.

Construction crews look to grind, or mill off, 2 1/2 inches of asphalt and replace with 5 1/2 inches.

The extra thickness helps extend the life of Highway 45, which has reached its life expectancy, noting 2010 was the last resurfacing project.

“We like to have it a certain thickness so we could get more out of it,” said Dahlgren, who expects a 6- to 10-year life expectancy upon completion.

The resurfacing project is broken into two stages with the first targeted between highways 50 and 142 in Kenosha County and then from highways 142 to 11 into Racine County.

According to DOT Communications Specialist Brian DeNeve, state officials plan to open bidding for project in Fall 2020 and start construction for the following spring.

“It basically becomes public for companies,” DeNeve said about the Fall 2020 bidding process. “From there, we will select a contractor to select the work.”

The resurfacing project, which is in the preliminary design phase, is forecasted for completion by Fall 2021.

While the project is under construction, crews plan to post detours, Dahlgren said.

“In order to complete the work, there will be assigned detour routes,” he states.

Other plans include replacement of several box culverts, right turn lanes and passing lanes at highways N (38th Street) and NN (45th Street) for added safety, according to a statement released by the DOT.

An upgrade of the Highway 45 and 50 traffic signal and a northbound right turn lane expansion is also part of the project.

Other Highway 45 projects ongoing

As the DOT presented its proposal to residents Aug. 3, crews continue work in on Highway 45 in both Racine and Kenosha counties, which has involved long-term closures.

The proposed project, according to DeNeve, was not intended to target one specific region.

“I don’t think it is really being targeted,” DeNeve said. “This won’t even happen for another three years.”

“There are certain areas that are of high-traffic volume. We address all of the state highway system,” DeNeve added.

In Kenosha County, the project in the Village of Bristol started in mid-May with a targeted completion for late fall, according to current DOT estimates.

The Kenosha County project extends from the state line north to Highway 50.

For Racine County, crews continue to remove old asphalt on a 3.5-mile stretch, grade ditches, replace culverts and add new asphalt.

Additionally, in the Village of Union Grove, the DOT plans to replace a traffic light at highways C and 45 with a roundabout.

The Racine County project started in mid-July and expects to last until fall 2018.