Local mother learns to cope with loss

Books describe dealing with tragedy

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When any parent suddenly loses a child, a parent often finds themselves unable to cope, but Louise Boyd discovered a way to convey her thoughts.

Louise Boyd dealt with the sudden death of her 12-year-old daughter Elianna Raine Boyd in 2011, when the child suffered a brain hemorrhage.

“She was a much loved young girl and touched many hearts during her 12 years here on Earth,” said Louise, whose family consists of 16-year-old son, Daniel, daughter, Jessica, 13 and 48-year-old husband, Dan.

Daniel is a junior at Westosha Central High School while Jessica attends Salem Grade School.

Since the loss, Boyd decided to publish two books, starting with “Journey to the Rainbow” in 2014.

With her sister, Mandy, as co-author, Louise said the task was less burdensome.

“Her sister played an important role in her book, contributing some of the most magical poems along with some of the most amazing experiences many had received from Elianna,” Louise said.

Through her first project, Louise and members of her family experienced flashbacks, which were put in writing.

Louise, who appeared on a local television program, eventually had her book published in two National Hospice magazines.

A year later, in 2015, Louise enrolled in the University of Metaphysical Sciences in California to study Divinity as she wrote her second book “Power of Eternal Love.”

While the first book illustrated the experiences she had with her daughter, the second highlights the lessons she learned in life and the spiritual connection between a mother and daughter.

In 2017, she received a Bachelor of Arts from the school and started to write her untitled third book.

Louise, who reportedly developed a new appreciation for life, learned to comprehend tragic events such as hers.

“I believe the world needs more of an understanding about life and death and certain experiences need to be talked about and written about,” she said. “We can be of healing to others when a person speaks from the heart because their words can be often felt and internalized.”

Despite the loss, Louise acknowledged the spirit of Elianna is always with her, and believes the experience taught her lessons and plans to cherish them.

“Because of Elianna’s living and dying, I am beginning to appreciate life, re-evaluate my priorities and have a better understanding as to why we are here,” Louise said. “I have learned so much about love through Elianna. I have learned that love is stronger than death and that love has no end.”

Additionally, Louise said the experience strengthened her resolve through difficult circumstances and revealed assets she did not believe she possessed.

“I have also learned about moving on while the embracing the sadness no matter how difficult it can be,” she said. “We are stronger than we think. This strength elevates us and helps us understand the deeper meaning to life itself if we allow it to.”

To order either of Louise Boyd’s books, visit www.journeytotherainbow.net or Amazon.com.