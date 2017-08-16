Armbruster twins inspire each other at the fair

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Inspired by their older brother, twins Payton and Paige Armbruster continue their involvement in the Kenosha County Fair, where they have garnered honors and collected memories.

The Armbruster twins, of Kenosha, started showing animals through 4-H about nine years ago.

“We have been in 4H since we were both seven years old because of our older brother, Dakotah, who is now 22 years old,” Paige said. “We started 4-H when we were old enough to show animals so it has been nine years.”

The 17-year-old twins will enter their senior year at Westosha Central High School.

Payton and Paige, members of Bristol Strivers 4-H Club, plan to show pigs in this year’s Kenosha County Fair.

Last year, according to Paige, brought her proudest achievement.

“My biggest accomplishment throughout my years, so far, is winning grand champion of my Duroc class last year because I put a lot of time and effort into that one pig,” Paige said.

Meanwhile, for Payton, she won reserve champion spot pig and credits her twin sister and brother for offering constant motivation.

“It was seeing my two siblings do so well and to see that hard work pay off for all of us,” Payton said.

In 2017, Payton is showcasing a crossbred named Bryant and a female spotted pig she calls Baez, both after Chicago Cubs’ players Kris Bryant and Javier Baez.

For Paige, she looks to display a female Duroc she dubbed Pippy and a Dory, a female crossbred.

Like previous years, the challenges of raising a pig for the fair remains, which is maintaining the weight and adapting to weather conditions.

“I think the challenges of raising animals is making sure they make weight for the fair,” Payton said. “This is a tough time for most people because the weather is constantly changing throughout the season we have them.”

Paige, who also noted weight is a challenge, said managing the pigs’ behaviors has given her a new appreciation for animals.

“Many times, I just want to give on my animals because they make me mad, don’t walk right, clean up nicely or gain weight correctly,” Paige said. “Then I realize that they are animals and they are trying their best for me.”

“I don’t know where I’d be without them because they are my best friends and are my pick me ups,” Paige added.

This year, however, has been a blessing for the Armbusters, according to Payton.

“Paige and I are both fortunate that we have super friendly pigs this year that we will both miss,” said Payton.

Community building

As the Armbrusters attribute their mother, Angie Nelson, for most of their success, other members of the community also played a role in molding them into fair participants.

Whether they have a bad or good day, Nelson has stood by them, according to Paige.

“My mom is always at the barn helping me or my sister with our animals,” Paige said. “Whether it’s just for feeding time or walking, my mom is always there.”

Payton agreed, adding their mother always conveys a positive and supportive attitude, on and off the fairgrounds.

“I also credit her for giving me all the positivity she has when it comes to fair day cheering us on as we get out there in the ring and show our pigs,” Payton said. “She is a busy lady and I give her a lot of thanks for helping with our fair animals.”

Furthermore, Payton acknowledged John Heinrich for offering guidance on a proper diet for their pigs.

When the Armbrusters moved off the farm within the last year, they decided to hold their pigs at Matrisch farm, where the swine can flourish, Payton said.

Recalling the Fair

Annually, the Armbrusters reportedly enjoy the camaraderie of area 4H clubs, notably seeing the projects other members completed.

“This is a time to see all the people who have put so much hard work and effort into their projects,” said Payton. “I also love getting to see the friends.”

Paige, meanwhile, said the fair offers an educational opportunity for fairgoers who often ask questions about their animals.

Another opportunity includes exposing fairgoers to new animals, Paige added.

“Everyone has a story and I love hearing how their childhood has brought them to the fair every year,” Paige said. “I think everyone should come to the fair to experience the country life for the day and get to know animals you don’t get to come in contact with everyday.”

Sister bond

As the twins recalled the fair, they also said sharing it with each other continues to bring memories every year.

“Every fair year is memorable with Payton,” Paige said. “We’ve been doing animals for nine years together and without her it wouldn’t be the same.”

“I think a lot of the memorable moments we have together is going to the barn together and getting our pigs out, bathing them, or feeding them and watching my sister grow with me,” Payton said.