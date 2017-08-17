Knapp crowned Kenosha County’s Fairest of the Fair

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With hundreds in attendance Wednesday night, Michelle Knapp received the honor of representing the Kenosha County Fair after getting crowned as this year’s Fairest of Fair.

The 21-year-old Knapp, of Pleasant Prairie, looks forward to showcasing the highlights of the fair locally and statewide.

“I love the fair, it is a huge part of my life,” Knapp said. “I want to be able to represent the fair and show the community all of the wonderful things the fair has to offer.”

Knapp, a member of Wheatland Willing Workers 4H club, spent her childhood showing poultry, rabbits and sheep at the Kenosha County Fair.

She is the daughter of Colleen and Michael Knapp.

Since then, Knapp has mentored younger children on the fundamentals of showcasing their animals, an accomplishment she is most proud of.

“I have been showing since the third grade, but training kids in showmanship and having them being able to place very high feels great,” she said.

Knapp’s crowning marks the second straight a year a former Wheatland Willing Worker received the title of Fairest of the Fair.

Last year, Westosha Central graduate Madison Fenske, earned the honor. Knapp was on the court with Fenske.

Knapp, who graduated from St. Josephs Catholic Academy in 2013, enters her senior year at Carthage College where she studies criminal justice with hopes of becoming an attorney.

Other finalists for Fairest of the Fair were Abby Diedrich, 21, of Twin Lakes and 20-year-old Taylor Matrisch of Pleasant Prairie.

Diedrich, a Wilmot Union High School graduate, is the daughter of Philip and Kimberly Diedrich and attends Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Matrisch, who studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduated from Union Grove High School and is the daughter of Denise Matrisch.