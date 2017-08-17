Two charged with shooting recklessly in Twin Lakes

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Two men accused of recklessly firing a shotgun and defying Twin Lakes police orders made their initial appearance Thursday in Kenosha County Intake Court, where each of them received two felony charges, according to online court records.

Aaron Turner, 20, Twin Lakes and Steven R. Mayer, 23, Richmond, Ill. were both charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and failure to comply with an officer related to an Aug. 16 incident in the 2100 block of Haegele Drive.

The pair were also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a firearm while intoxicated, which sparked the investigation by Twin Lakes police, a village press release states.

Twin Lakes police said the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. when officers received a call for shots fired, and upon arrival, police reportedly heard loud yelling inside the home.

“A short time later, a male subject walked on to the front porch and proceeded to fire several shots from a pistol into the ground,” a Twin Lakes Police Department news release states. “The male subject went back inside the house, came out again, and fire several more shots.”

After the two ignored police orders, Twin Lakes police received assistance from the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team, and in turn, deputies forced entry in the home and arrested both without incident.

Investigators recovered a firearm, and outside the residence, they found several rounds of ammunition casings.

Additionally, authorities discovered a bullet struck a neighbor’s garage, but three were no reports of injuries.

They are due for an Aug. 24 preliminary hearing, court records state, adding Turner received a $5,000 cash bond while Mayer is held on a $2,500 bond.