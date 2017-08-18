WILMOT FOOTBALL: Returning to his roots

Former hoops coach, football star relishes big chance

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When a coach switches from girls basketball to football, the transition could present a challenge, unless you are Wilmot Union High School’s Keiya Square.

Square, who replaces Erick Kaiser, spent time as an assistant coach under his predecessor and also brings experience as a player at Delavan-Darien High School followed by a stint at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Through three seasons, Kaiser compiled a 22-9 record, including a 2016 campaign where the Panthers finished 8-2 overall and in second place in the Southern Lakes Conference at 6-1.

As the third down back for the Warhawks from 2001-04, Square scored 22 touchdowns, including a team-leading nine as a senior.

The transition excites Square, who noted his playing experience, also credited his past coaches for giving him the tools to make the next step.

“It feels good to be back on the field coaching again. Being able to take what I learned playing at UW-Whitewater and from the numerous coaches,” said Square, adding he is thrilled about running his own program.

Entering the 2017 season, Square inherits several returning letter-winners, including option quarterback A.J. Frisby and running back Robert Brent.

As a junior, Frisby contributed on defense and offense, where he completed 54-130 passers for 983 yards and nine touchdowns.

On the option, Frisby had 177 rushes for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a defensive back, Frisby collected five interceptions to tie senior Jacob Gerzal, who also returns for another season.

Meanwhile, in Brent’s junior season, he had 146 carries for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had four interceptions as a defensive back.

Like last year, Square looks to continue the option style offense, with a few adjustments.

Supplementing Brent in the backfield are a variety of options, including juniors Austin Norton, Cole Mulcahy, Tanner Peterson along with sophomore Cal Jenkins and senior Zack Christopherson.

Last year, Christopherson, a first-team all-conference linebacker, contributed to the running game with 22 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading the receiving corps are juniors Cullen Ketterhagen, who had 10 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns last year, and Kade Carlson. Carlson had eight catches for 143 yards as a sophomore.

Defensively, the Panthers return Christopherson, junior Kevin Brenner, Gerzel, Frisby and Brent.

Christopherson finished second among Panthers with six quarterback sacks as a junior.

The Panthers should see also see contributions from junior lineman Max Iverson, junior defensive back Jarrett Ketterhagen, senior Colby Barker and senior linebacker Hunter Valach.

“Our defense will be a strength of ours, and experience on offense,” Square said. “We return a majority of our offensive weapons and look to take the next step.”

The next step includes stopping Lake Geneva Badger, last year’s SLC champion, in addition to Waterford and Burlington.

“Badger and Waterford are always teams that are going to be in the mix,” Square said. “Burlington will also be in contention.”