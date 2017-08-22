GIRLS TENNIS: Singles key to Panther success

Andersen, Amundson lead returners

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Touting WIAA Division 1 state qualifier Bianca Andersen, along with a state hopeful, Wilmot Union High School girls tennis coach Lisa Obertin believes the Lady Panthers can stay competitive in Southern Lakes Conference play.

Andersen, last year’s SLC champion at No. 1 singles, finished her sophomore season with a 24-5 record including a split at the state tournament in Madison.

Adding to the singles mix is sophomore Brynn Amundson, a sectional qualifier as a freshman, when she compiled a 12-5 No. 3 singles record.

“I can certainly tell you that both girls have improved during the offseason,” said Obertin. “The extra time and dedication to the sport truly shows.”

Overall, between No. 2 and No. 3 singles, Amundson won seven of her last 10 matches as a freshman.

Rounding out the core of singles competitors are freshman Halle Rosentreter and junior Madelyn Lindeman.

The return of Andersen and Amundson, combined with Rosentreter and Lindeman, give Obertin high hopes for the season.

“If our singles players stay healthy, we may be the team to beat in the SLC,” she said. “We definitely have the talent in our singles positions to have more than one conference champion on the team this year.”

Although they are strong in singles play, Obertin is still working on developing three doubles teams, but the players have shown progress in early season practices.

Doubles players include, but are not limited to, freshman Kaitlyn Pahl, junior Jordan Potter, junior Rayanne Jones, junior Trinity Rausch, sophomore Gianna Pellegrino and sophomore Barabara Bonogofsky.

“We are working hard on developing stronger doubles teams and I can see that the girls have already gotten better in the past week,” said Obertin, assisted by Jennifer Obertin. “They are very open to our coaching and instruction.”

Gone to graduation, however, are Bella Andersen and Rylee Andersen from a Panthers team that finished fifth in the final conference rankings in 2016.

Like last year, Obertin sees conference champion Lake Geneva Badger and second place Union Grove as challenges.

“In the SLC, Badger and possibly Union Grove will be strong competition for us,” she said.

Editor’s note: The Report originally spelled Kaitlyn Pahl’s last name as Paul. The story has since been updated to correct the error.