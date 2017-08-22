Central football carries over momentum

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Like last year’s season opener, Westosha Central High School started the season with a bang, defeating host Milwaukee Washington 30-6 on Aug. 18.

The Falcons, who defeated Milwaukee Washington 58-0 at home to start the 2016 campaign, scored 20 of their 30 points in the second quarter.

After a scoreless first quarter, Falcons’ junior Samy Greco posted the first touchdown on a 4-yard run with 8:38 left in the second quarter.

Westosha Central bolstered its lead, courtesy of a junior Adam Simmons 29-yard touchdown pass to senior Nic Frederick to jump ahead 14-0 with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

Senior Jaden Jackson, the Falcons other quarterback, added the third score on a 3-yard run in the closing seconds of the first half to take a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Falcons, who went for a 2-point conversion on all three tries, was successful once.

Jackson completed 14 of 23 passes for 137 of the Falcons’ 180 passing yards.

Simmons, who had three carries for a team-leading 65 yards, went 2-for- 2 in pass attempts for 43 yards.

Greco, meanwhile, contributed on defense in the third quarter where he added two points on a safety.

Milwaukee Washington diminished the Falcons lead to 22-6 after quarterback Hunter Rushing scored on a 1-yard run with 7:52 left of regulation.

Simmons, however, responded with a 58-yard scamper to the end zone at 1:22 to seal the Falcons’ 30-6 victory.

Frederick led the Falcons’ receiving corps with five receptions for 89 yards.

With the Westosha Central victory, they have won two straight contests, dating back to last year’s season-ending defeat of host Elkhorn.