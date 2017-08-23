Twin Lakes man struck by train

18-year-old hospitalized in critical condition

An 18-year-old Twin Lakes man remains hospitalized in critical condition after getting struck by train in Salem Lakes Tuesday morning, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Adam Sanchez, according to a preliminary investigation, was on the tracks at around midnight near the intersection of 258th Court and Highway C attempting to video record the moving train using his cell phone.

The conductor of Canadian National railway told authorities upon approaching Sanchez, the conductor discovered several lights from cellular phones, and attempted to slow down.

However, the train struck Sanchez, who reportedly failed to leave the tracks.

It took about one mile for the 118-car train to come to a complete stop, the Sheriff’s Department said, adding the conductor fully applied the brakes to cease movement.

The estimated weight of the train was 13,000 tons.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies said four other people were with Sanchez, who was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The four people were not injured.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the status of Sanchez remains unchanged, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said the crash caused closure of the railway for more than two hours.