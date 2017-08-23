GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Awe inspiring

Indian Trail teacher replaces legendary coach

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When Megan Awe was hired to lead the Westosha Central High School girls volleyball team in April, she knew the task was not going to be easy, but remains upbeat about the Falcons’ season.

Awe, a science teacher at Kenosha Indian Trail, replaces Charlie Berg after he served the program for more than 30 years.

“Charlie had an impressive career. He has truly built a dynasty for girls volleyball in the state of Wisconsin, those are big shoes to fill,” Awe said in April. “I hope that we can build upon the fact this program knows how to win and go further to create strong, confident young ladies.”

The Falcons, however, look to fill holes left by departing seniors Sarah Blair, Kaeley Mueller, Abi Marcquenski, Nikki Stratton and Julianna Ellerbrock.

“Last year had such a strong senior class,” Awe said. “We are working on developing players to step into those roles.”

Along with developing players, Awe is relying on a core of five returners, including three all-conference honorees.

Returning for the Falcons, who finished 36-10 overall and in first place in the Southern Lakes Conference at 8-1, are junior captains Kennedy Muff and Sierra Lee, both second-team all-conference honorees last season.

Muff, a 5-foot-10 setter, contributed to the front row as a sophomore with 69 blocks, second most on the team, and tallied 54 kills. She also chipped in a team-leading 484 assists.

For Lee, the 5-4 setter finished second in assists with 395 and added 213 digs.

Additionally, junior outside hitter Laura Shoopman, who was first-team all-conference and all-state honorable mention, is also back for another season.

Last year, the 6-foot-1 Shoopman led the Falcons with 329 kills, added 47 total blocks and finished second on the team with 221 digs.

Sophomore McKenna Hall (5-7), who played in a variety of roles last season, looks to fill the libero position left by Blair, who attends Division 2 Quincy University in Illinois with Mueller.

Ella Kaebisch, a 5-11 junior, could fill the hole left by Marcquenski, who attends Division 2 Lewis University in Illinois.

“Kennedy Muff, Sierra Lee, and Laura Shoopman along with Ella Kaebisch and McKenna Hall are going to be a strong core in leading and modeling what is expected in this program.”

Joining Kaebisch in the middle is 5-8 senior Kaitlyn Ellis, who played junior varsity last year.

New to the team are right side hitter/middle hitter Jenna Sheen, defensive specialist Twila Dovas, defensive specialist Chloey Menarek, defensive specialist/right side hitter Alyssa Stratton, right side hitter Becca Tondi, setter Kaitlyn Hill, right side hitter Olivia Hinze and outside hitter Shelby Serritella.

Awe believes the team is capable of performing at a high level this season.

“I am expecting us to compete for one of the top positions in the conference and maintain a high postseason seeding for sectionals,” she said. “The high caliber of play, intensity and drive is still present in the program.”

Taking the reigns

According to Awe, the team has responded well to the coaching change, which happened after Berg’s dismissal last season when the Falcons were disqualified due to a WIAA regular season tournament cap.

Joining Awe is varsity assistant Drew Cox along with junior varsity coaches Lauren Hickson, Karrie Holmes and Hanna Stoebe.

“The players have responded well to the coaching change early in the season,” Awe said. “They are coming in early for extra reps and there has been a program-wide collective effort to focus on details and technique.”

Like the players, Awe has also put in extra time, researching Southern Lakes Conference opponents.

Awe, a junior varsity coach at Kenosha Bradford last year, previously held a similar position at Union Grove High School.

“I have spent a large amount of time online, talking to various coaches, and digging through club rosters looking up various players, seeing who is still playing where,” she said. “It has been three years since I coached in the conference so many players have graduated.”

Her involvement as a coach for Wisconsin Juniors Club Volleyball helps.

“There are many players that I coached back when they were 12-14 years old that are now playing in these high schools,” she added.