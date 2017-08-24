Body of missing Salem kayaker found in Door County

Man was reported missing Saturday

A 20-year-old Salem Lakes man reported missing after kayaking Nicolet Bay in Door County Saturday was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Door County Pulse.

The Door County Pulse said the man, identified as Joseph D. Quagliano was reported missing by family members Saturday night when he did not return by 4 p.m.

Around that time, his vehicle containing his cellular phone and life jacket was located at a boat ramp.

In response, the Door County Sheriff’s Department started searching the area at 9 p.m. and requested help from the Coast Guard about an hour later when Department of Natural Resources officials reportedly found his kayak on Horsehoe Island.

Authorities, including some using Jayhawk helicopters, searched the next three days until he was found about 100 yards from Horseshoe Island near Peninsula State Park Wednesday.

The Door County Pulse said the man was not wearing a life jacket when he was discovered.