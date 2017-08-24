Old Settlers Oktoberfest to carry a special meaning in 2017

Annual event returns to Paddock Lake Sept. 9

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Organizers of Old Settlers Oktoberfest, which enters its seventh year on Sept. 9, are doing it for more than raising funds for a new bandshell this year.

They are doing for Heidi Schuerstedt, the founder of the annual event, who died after a short battle with leukemia on June 1.

Rebecca Lancour, the owner of Westosha Floral, said the event would not have been possible without Schuerstedt.

“Personally, she was a very good friend of mine, and I feel that everybody that ever met her was a very good friend of hers,” said Lancour, who is organizing this year’s Oktoberfest. “We are all coming together to make this a success.”

“We are doing everything we can to make this the best event that we ever had. This wouldn’t be possible without her drive, passion and vision,” Lancour added.

Schuerstedt, the former owner of Heidi’s Bakery, originally planned to hold an event on her property before village officials and local businesses stepped forward to enlarge her vision.

Since then, Old Settlers Oktoberfest received nonprofit status after the 2014 event and started raising funds to bring a band shelter to the Kenosha County Park in Paddock Lake.

A band shelter is a permanent structure where bands, music groups and other performers showcase their talents.

Lancour said the organization has raised about 33 percent of the $100,000 target goal.

The band shelter, according to Lancour, encourages community engagement and could enliven western Kenosha County.

“Anything that brings the community out of their houses, and together, is a benefit,” Lancour said. “When you know your neighbor, it makes the whole community a safer place.”

“Our hope would be to have more musical events, where we have jazz in the park, or churches or the local school jazz bands using the bandshell,” she added.

If you go…

WHAT: 7th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest

WHERE: Old Settlers Kenosha County Park, 24100 75th St., Salem

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon until 8 p.m.

COST: Free admission and parking

PROCEEDS: Funds received go to finance a band shelter.

5K REGISTRATION: To register for the 5K run, visit http://www.xcthrillogy.com/oktoberfest-5k-.html

Running start

On Sept. 9, Old Settlers Oktoberfest opens with a 10 a.m. 5K run with registration held an hour earlier.

Depending on the weather, which hindered attendance last year when it rained, Lancour hopes to see 100 runners.

“It is a good course, it is not too difficult, you can walk, it is definitely a family event, people can bring their dogs to the run,” Lancour said.

By noon, Old Settlers Park is set to launch a series of events, including musical performances by Brew Haus Polka Kings until 7 p.m.

Along with music, Oktoberfest offers a classic car show from noon until 4 p.m., stein hoisting competition at 5:30 p.m. and a 7 p.m. raffle drawing before an 8 p.m. fireworks finale over Paddock Lake.

Raffle winners can either receive a monetary prize, including $1,000, and gift baskets consisting of items donated by local businesses.

The event has received sponsorships from several local businesses and agencies, including Mindy Cooling State Farm Insurance, the Kenosha County Parks system, Hartnell Chevrolet, Bear Realty, Community State Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Alliant Physical Therapy and Festival Foods.

Meanwhile, for visitors seeking German food, Lancour said more vendors have jumped on board for 2017.

Vendors include Cozzi Cafe and Bakeshop, formerly Glazed Bakery, Drifters, Sandlots of Salem, Colony House in Trevor, Charlie’s Place and Myers Farms.

Food vendors plan to serve until 8 p.m.

Other contributing businesses include 75th Street Inn, which is running the 5:30 p.m. competition, according Lancour.

The Office of Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and the County Parks system are sponsoring the dachshund dash scheduled for 1 p.m.

For the children, a Place to Grow Child Care is coordinating games and activities, including pumpkin painting.

“We would not be able to run this event if it wasn’t for the generosity of local businesses and local volunteers,” Lancour said. “We have people contacting us to volunteer.”

How to contribute

Leading up to the Sept. 9 event, the nonprofit organization is accepting donations, and volunteers.

“We do appreciate every dollar that we raise and we appreciate the people who come in and spend an hour or two that day selling raffle tickets, helping to sell t-shirts,” she said. “Our volunteers make a huge impact because we can’t do it ourselves.”

To contribute, donors and volunteers can visit Old Settlers Oktobertfest on Facebook or inquire within at Westosha Floral, 24200 75th St., Salem.