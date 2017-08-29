FBI reward offered in triple shooting at drag strip

Victims shot in point-blank range

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since the Aug. 13 triple fatal shooting of three Illinois men at the Great Lakes Dragaway, there has been minimal leads, and now federal authorities have stepped in to offer a $25,000 reward.

According to a flyer released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information leading to the identification and arrests of those responsible for the three men.

The men were identified as Khalid R. Howard, 30, Aurora; Derek K. Edwards, 26 and David J. Watkins, 30, Oswego.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., when 5,000 visitors including families with children were attending Larry’s Fun Fest, and local authorities believe the incident was gang-related.

After the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department has worked with authorities in Illinois and the FBI, which sent an investigator to the drag strip on Highway KR in the Town of Paris.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man in his 20s with shaved hair on the sides and a fluffy top.

Witnesses said the suspect shot Howard and Edwards, both of whom died at the scene, before he opened fire at Watkins as the victim tried to escape.

After Watkins was shot, investigators determined the suspect returned to the two other victims, shooting both of them multiple times.

Watkins was pronounced dead as rescue personnel transported him to an area hospital.

While investigators combed the scene, authorities shut down Highway KR between Highway 45 and Interstate 94 for more than three hours, and needed mutual aid from fire departments in three counties.

The shooting, however, has not hindered attendance at Great Lakes Dragaway.

On Aug. 21, management at the drag strip reported an increase in its two most recent events, the Nitrous Street Car Brawl and Illinois Fest.

“The attendance at the two events on Saturday August 19th and Sunday August 20th were 10 to 30 percent higher than last year on the same weekend,” management said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5102 or the Aurora, Illinois Police Department Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Tips can also get submitted to any local FBI office.