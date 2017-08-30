CROSS COUNTRY: Lady Falcons seek SLC repeat

Nopenz, Paulsen lead Wilmot returners

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A year after Westosha Central High School wrangled the Southern Lakes Conference girls cross country title from Lake Geneva Badger, Falcons coach Keith Olsen believes his team can repeat, citing key returners.

“Our girls are defending champions and should be in the mix to defend their title,” Olsen said as he enters his 31st year as head cross country coach. “I believe the girls can contend for another conference championship.”

The Lady Falcons return senior Meghan Capra, a first-team all-conference and state qualifier last year, along with first-team all-conference sophomore Heaven Anderson.

Like last year, Olsen expects to see Capra and Anderson produce similar results.

“Both Meghan and Heaven have trained well and will maintain their competitiveness. We have several newcomers who could develop well, and if they do, the girls will be dangerous.”

Adding to the dangerous mix is returning senior Mackenzie Maccaux, who was second-team all-conference last season, and freshmen newcomers Maddie Mitacek, Kelsy Santos and sophomore Jordan Dahlberg.

For the boys, Olsen faces the task of replacing SLC Athlete of the Year Sheel Patel, who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet as a senior.

Olsen looks to junior returner Colton Greenhill, who was second-team all-conference in 2016, as the key to the boys success this season.

“Colton will be our top boy,” said Olsen, who hopes to see boys finish in the middle or top third of the SLC. “The boys will need to be a tight pack behind (Colton) to have any success.”

In 2016, the Falcon boys finished fifth, just behind country rival Wilmot Union High School.

Paulsen, Nopenz head Panther program

Junior Jordan Paulsen, a second-team all-conference in 2016, expects to hold the front line of the Panther boys cross country team.

Bill Dinegan, who enters his 12th season as coach, believes Paulsen exhibits potential.

“Jordan will need to work hard to remain the main cog,” Dinegan said. “He finished third for our boy runners at our first meet.”

For Paulsen, Dinegan said the junior distance runner has potential to post a solid season.

Joining Paulsen is a slew of juniors, including Alex Wank, Shawn Davis and Kyle Diedrich, who was honorable mention last year.

Additionally, senior Brock Muzzy is back for his final season.

Freshmen Kody Molitor, who won last week’s Dog Days Meet in his class, could bring extra support to the team.

“I think that junior Alex Wank will have a breakout season and place at conference. Senior Brock Muzzy will have a career year if he stays healthy,” Dinegan said. “Molitor will turn some heads as the season progresses.”

Dinegan sees the Panther boys staying in the middle or upper half of the SLC this year.

“I anticipate that the boys will finish in the upper half of the conference,” he said.

For the girls, who finished seventh in the SLC, sophomore Tara Nopenz is back after earning second-team all-conference as a freshman.

Dinegan said Nopenz, who was team MVP last year, could have another record-breaking season and reach sectionals.

“I expect that Tara Nopenz will break her own school record and place at conference,” Dinegan said. “She has the ability to qualify at sectionals as well, if she continues her development and stays healthy.”

Along with Nopenz, the Panthers have a sophomore heavy lineup, which include Barbara Cooper and Caylee Pearson. The sole returning junior is Katie Strother.

New to the team is freshman Abby Strother.

LOCAL RESULTS

Dog Days Meet

Aug. 26 – Lincoln Park

Girls Results:

Freshmen – 9. Abby Strother 24:10.2, 18. Rylee Thiel 25:39.7, 27. Isabelle Stypla 27:25.2, 32. Helena Gomez 30:23.0.

Sophomore – 1. Tara Nopenz 21:15.7, 19. Barbara Cooper 27:17.1, 21. Caylee Pearson 27:29, 25. Alivia Smith 28:16.6, 35. Presley Hangos 31:49.3, 37. Katlin Kovacek 31:53.

Juniors – 22. Katie Strother 27:34.6, 28. Caroline Valenta 31:22.3, 29. Amber Banish 33:46.5.

Seniors – 20. Danica Brouillette 26:30.3.

Boys Results:

Freshmen – 1. Kody Molitor 18:38, 13. Michael Ruggiero 20:54.6, 42. Christian Obertin 24:44, 43. Maui Cane 24:45.7, 49. Ernesto Cosio 28:10.9, 51. Haylin Quade 29:01.8, 52. Victor Banish 29:42.9.

Sophomores – 7. Blake Zager 19:35.3, 8. Joe Banish 19:45.5, 12. James Raymond 20:21.7.

Juniors – 5. Shawn Davis 18:11, 10. Jordan Paulsen 18:46, 15. Kyle Diedrich 19:09.5; 39. Brennan Diedrich 24:01.5, 41. Nathan Quade 24:25.3.

Seniors – 23. Brock Muzzy 19:55.8, 38. Rick Zuels 23:55.

Palmyra-Eagle Invitational

Aug. 24 – Carlin-Weld Park

Boys Results

Team scores: 1. Elkhorn Area 51, 2. Jefferson 74, 3. East Troy 83, 4. Deerfield 153, 5. Home School Eagles 154, 6. Palmyra-Eagle 177, 7. Westosha Central 179, 8. Clinton 181, 9. Lomira 183 10. Holy Family 231, 11. Parkview 248, 12. Lake Mills 274, 13. Big Foot 347.

Westosha: 12. Colton Greenhill 18.40; 32. Jonathan Filiatreaut 19:46.8; 33. Kyle Pflug 19:48.3; 44. Brandon Horton 20:31.3; 66. Matthew Pham 21:41.5; 81. Logan Sperling 23:27.7.

Girls Results

Team Scores: 1. Jefferson 86, 2. Lake Mills 112, 3. Waukesha South 114, 4. East Troy 130, 5. Palmyra-Eagle 136, 6. Home School Eagles 153, 7. Westosha Central 175, 8. Deerfield 205, 9. Clinton 219, 10. Lomira 220, 11. Elkhorn 229, 12. Waukesha North 235, 13. Big Foot 299.

Westosha: 9. Meghan Capra 20:50; 14. Heaven Anderson 21:04.7; 36. Mackenzie Maccaux; 23:09.1; 59. Madlynn Mitacak 24:38.4; 66. Chelsea Lamp 25:17.6; 68. Jaden Morris 25:27.7; 75. Emily Houtz 26:08.1.