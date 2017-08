GIRLS SWIMMING: Panthers’ Pryor, Central’s Wember help Badger finish second

Lauren Pryor of Wilmot Union High School and representatives from Westosha Central, including state qualifier Eden Wember, helped the Lake Geneva Badger co-op swim team take second among eight schools Aug. 24 at the Southern Lakes Conference relays.

The host Badgers, who collected 190 points, finished 22 points behind first place Burlington.

Pryor, a senior, contributed to the winning 400-yard breaststroke team, and finished second in the 200 medley (Emma Coltman, Grace Gillingham, Chopper Ceshker), 400 medley (Lauren O’Brien, Kearyn Brennan, Coltman) and the 200 butterfly.

In the 200 butterfly relay, Pryor was joined by Westosha Central senior Elise Wember and junior Eden Wember along with Lauren O’Brien.

Elise and Eden Wember, meanwhile, contributed to the second place 400 backstroke team, which included Coltman and Brennen.

Additionally, Elise and Eden Wember joined junior Claire Koeppel, another Westosha Central representative, on the third place 200 freestyle team.

Koeppel also took third in the 500 freestyle crescendo relay (Gillingham, Ceshker, O’Brien) and in the 400 freestyle, where she placed third with Eden Wember.

Team scores: 1. Burlington 212, 2. Badger 190, 3. Elkhorn 177, 4. Whitewater 171, 5. Jefferson/Cambridge 166, 6. Edgerton 136, 7. Platteville/Lancaster 116, 8. Delavan-Darien 93.

200 Medley Relay

1. Jefferson/Cambridge-A 2:00.72, 2. Badger-A (Emma Coltman, Grace Gillingham, Lauren Pryor, Chopper Ceshker) 2:01.77, 3. Platteville/Lancaster-A 2:06.23, 7. Badger-B (Kearyn Brennen, Morgan Hallatt, Easten Wember, Emma Heller-Cavener) 2:14.53.

200 Freestyle Relay

1. Jefferson/Cambridge-A 1:44.46, 2. Whitewater 1:50.40, 3. Badger-A (Elise Wember, Marietta Divito, Claire Koeppel, Eden Wember) 1:51.08.

400 Medley IM Relay

1. Burlington-A 4:25.92 20, 2. Badger-A (Lauren O’Brien, Kearyn Brennan, Emma Coltman, Lauren Pryor) 4:38.72, 3. Delavan-Darien-A 5:00.16.

1000 Freestyle Crescendo Relay

1. Whitewater 10:47.06, 2. Burlington 10:47.73, 3. Badger-A (Marietta Divito, Emma Coltman, Chopper Ceshker, Claire Koeppel) 11:17.03.

200 Butterfly Relay

1. Burlington 1:54.89, 2. Badger (Elise Wember, Lauren O’Brien, Eden Wember, Lauren Pryor) 1:57.34, 3. Platteville/Lancaster 2:05.85.

100 Freestyle Relay

1. Elkhorn 51.15, 2. Badger (Grace Gillingham, Marietta Divito, Elise Wember, Kearyn Brennen) 52.25, 3. Edgerton 52.98.

500 Freestyle Crescendo Relay

1. Burlington 5:02.85, 2. Whitewater 5:07.51, 3. Badger (Grace Gillingham, Chopper Ceshker, Lauren O’Brien, Claire Koeppel) 5:09.27.

400 Backstroke Relay

1. Burlington 4:13.49, 2. Badger (Emma Coltman, Elise Wember, Kearyn Brennen, Eden Wember) 4:37.79, 3. Elkhorn 4:46.68.

400 Breaststroke Relay

1. Badger (Lauren Pryor, Morgan Hallatt, Marietta Divito, Grace Gillingham) 5:09.78, 2. Jefferson/Cambridge 5:13.49, 3. Burlington 5:33.40.

400 Freestyle Relay

1. Jefferson/Cambridge 3:53.37, 2. Whitewater 3:57.83, 3. Badger (Eden Wember, Chopper Ceshker, Lauren O’Brien, Claire Koeppel) 3:59.14, 9. Badger (Rachel Senft, Morgan Hallatt, Easten Wember, Emma Heller-Cavener) 4:33.73.