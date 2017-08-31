Two charged with reckless shooting in Trevor

By Jason Arndt

Editor

What started as a night of pool between a 30-year-old Trevor woman and her friend turned into drunken gunfire in a basement of a home on Aug. 23.

Both Katie L. Collins, 30, and 30-year-old Michael L. Laffey, of Lindenhurst, Ill. each face charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon for their alleged roles in the incident.

Additionally, the two face misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, discharge of a firearm within 100 yards of a building and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident started when the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a fireworks complaint in the 23400 block of 124th Place at around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they heard a loud noise, and then were approached in the street by two men who directed them to the Collins’ residence.

Deputies found a stairway leading to the basement, and proceeded down the steps. As the were about to enter, the complaint contends, deputies saw Collins holding a long-barrel gun in her left hand through one of the four windows leading to the basement.

As deputies approached the basement, Collins allegedly fired two shots, and was ordered to drop the gun.

A short time later, however, another deputy saw Collins through another window, but she eventually left the residence.

As she approached the deputy, Collins allegedly shouted profanities, asking them what she and Laffey did.

Collins, who had her arms in the air, was eventually taken into custody after she allegedly resisted arrest and continued to scream profanities at deputies.

Upon her arrest, the complaint contends Collins was slurring her speech and “had a strong odor of an intoxicant coming from her breath.” It was also noted that defendant Collins had red, glassy eyes.

When Collins was safely taken into custody, her father came out of the house, followed by Laffey.

After Laffey was arrested, investigators uncovered several spent shell casings on the property, along with two firearms allegedly belonging to him. Investigators also found a neighbors plastic fence and trampoline were damaged by gunfire.

Although Laffey initially denied bringing both firearms to the home, the complaint alleges he eventually said they were his, including one reportedly stolen.

Laffey made his initial appearance Aug. 24 in Kenosha County Intake Court, where he received a $5,000 signature bond, which he posted the next day, online court records indicate.

Meanwhile, Collins had her initial appearance adjourned until Sept. 7, but has been released on a $2,500 cash bond, court records state.

Conditions of their bonds include refraining from contacting each other, possessing firearms and consuming alcohol.