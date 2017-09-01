GIRLS GOLF: Wilmot’s Destree picks up back-to-back medals

Through three Southern Lakes Conference girls golf meets, Wilmot Union High School junior Keegan Destree notched two medals, both on back-to-back days this week.

Destree, the Panthers No. 1 golfer, started her medal winning ways Wednesday at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn, where she scored a 45 on the par 36 East Course against the Elks.

Her round of 45 was seven strokes better than Elkhorn’s Afton Milvatz, whose team edged the Panthers 216-237.

The following day, on her home course at Twin Lakes Country Club, Destree added her second with a 48, sharing the medal with Burlington’s Hannah Ketterhagen on the par 35 back nine.

Burlington finished 30 strokes ahead of the Panthers on Thursday.

Elkhorn 216, Wilmot 237

Evergreen – East Course, par 36

Aug. 30

Elkhorn: 1. Afton Malvitz 52, 2. Ava Greeley 54, 3. Payton Ross 61, 4. Grace Christian 56, 5. Hailey Czubernat 54.

Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 45, 2. Madison Bailey 63, 3. Hannah Brendel 59, 4. Danielle Clark 70; Open 90.

Burlington 201, Wilmot 231

Twin Lakes Country Club – Back nine, par 35

Aug. 31

Burlington: 1. Kya Kafar 50, 2. RaeLee Koehnke 55, 3. Taylor Myszkewicz 51, 4. Hannah Ketterhagen 48, 5. Saige Heelein 52.

Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 48, 2. Madison Bailey 58, 3. Hannah Brendel 64, 4. Maddy Toro 61, 5. Lauren Maki 69.