GIRLS GOLF: Wilmot’s Destree picks up back-to-back medals
Through three Southern Lakes Conference girls golf meets, Wilmot Union High School junior Keegan Destree notched two medals, both on back-to-back days this week.
Destree, the Panthers No. 1 golfer, started her medal winning ways Wednesday at Evergreen Golf Course in Elkhorn, where she scored a 45 on the par 36 East Course against the Elks.
Her round of 45 was seven strokes better than Elkhorn’s Afton Milvatz, whose team edged the Panthers 216-237.
The following day, on her home course at Twin Lakes Country Club, Destree added her second with a 48, sharing the medal with Burlington’s Hannah Ketterhagen on the par 35 back nine.
Burlington finished 30 strokes ahead of the Panthers on Thursday.
Elkhorn 216, Wilmot 237
Evergreen – East Course, par 36
Aug. 30
Elkhorn: 1. Afton Malvitz 52, 2. Ava Greeley 54, 3. Payton Ross 61, 4. Grace Christian 56, 5. Hailey Czubernat 54.
Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 45, 2. Madison Bailey 63, 3. Hannah Brendel 59, 4. Danielle Clark 70; Open 90.
Burlington 201, Wilmot 231
Twin Lakes Country Club – Back nine, par 35
Aug. 31
Burlington: 1. Kya Kafar 50, 2. RaeLee Koehnke 55, 3. Taylor Myszkewicz 51, 4. Hannah Ketterhagen 48, 5. Saige Heelein 52.
Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 48, 2. Madison Bailey 58, 3. Hannah Brendel 64, 4. Maddy Toro 61, 5. Lauren Maki 69.
