A family’s Labor of Love

Annual festival raises awareness for the suicide epidemic

By Jason Arndt

Editor

On the surface, someone suffering from depression and anxiety often shows a full and beaming life, but beneath the surface lies a person struggling to seek help.

When the pain becomes insurmountable, they chose a permanent solution to a temporary problem, which is suicide.

Since 2009, the number of people enduring the pain that have succumbed to suicide or attempted suicide continues to rise, the Centers for Disease Control reports.

From 1999 through 2014, the CDC reported a 24 percent increase in suicides, with a higher rate starting in 2006.

The CDC reports 42,000 suicide deaths occurred in 2014, up from 41,000 in 2013. In a similar study in 2010, the CDC noted 38,000 suicides.

While suicides among young adults is on the rise, the same has applied to middle-aged adults, the CDC states.

Suicide also affects an array of ethnic backgrounds, men and women, and does not discriminate, regardless of how a person presents themselves in public.

The epidemic has affect one local family, the Wilsons, of the Town of Wheatland.

Jamie Leigh Wilson, daughter of Kelly, had a beaming smile and showed until the 21-year-old took her life in 2009.

Brian Wood, a friend of the family for 42 years, saw Jamie Leigh as a bright and loving woman.

“Jamie Leigh was a sweet girl, went to school to be a massage therapist, had a job in Lake Geneva as a massage therapist,” said Wood, who always remembered Jamie for never leaving the side of her puppy she called “Peanut.”

Since the death of Jamie, the family decided to raise awareness of mental illness, creating Just Live, Inc. an organization that consists of several unpaid volunteers who have been affected by suicide or depression.

If you go…

What: Labor of Love Music Festival

When: Sunday, Sept. 3, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: New Munster Ball Field, 34315 Geneva Rd., New Munster.

The lowdown: Food, games, raffles and live blue grass music to celebrate the short life and Jamie Wilson and raise funds for suicide awareness. Admission is free.

With Just Live, Inc., the volunteers developed the annual Labor of Love Music Festival, which enters its eighth year on Sept. 3 at New Munster Ball Park.

Through the annual music festival, board member Janet Geller-Lesko hopes to increase awareness, and offer resources for those suffering from the mental illness and members of their family.

“We believe there is much more awareness for the need to support mental health awareness, depression and unfortunately, that which leads to suicide,” Geller-Lesko said.

At the Labor of Love Music Festival, organizers plan to offer exhibits and materials related to suicide prevention, and some social workers expect to stand by to help to help anyone in need.

The organization decided to feature bluegrass bands, which were Jamie’s favorite genre of music, Wood said.

“She loved bluegrass and went to quite a few bluegrass events with her mother,” said Wood, who remembered Jamie attending similar events focused on other causes, including the American Cancer Society.

Unlike previous years, when Labor of Love was held for seven hours and featured three bands, organizers added more to the lineup in 2017.

“We have four bluegrass bands versus the three of recent years,” said Geller-Lesko, who added the festival extended the event by one hour, starting from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Bands expected to take the stage are Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Split Lip Rayfield, Dead Horses and Charlie Parr.

The Labor of Love Festival is the organization’s chief fundraiser of the year, and would not have been possible without the support of the community.

Community members have donated raffle items, including a camping/kayaking package, an assortment of restaurant gift certificates, a weekend outing to Chicago, a cycling package, among other prizes.

The camping/kayaking package, according to organizers, is special considering Jamie also had a passion for the great outdoors.

Labor of Love has also received the support of the Town of Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department, which plans to fire up the grill, and offer other food services.

While guests vie for raffle prizes, enjoy bluegrass music and savor food hot off the grill, there are activities for children.

Fun for the kids includes face painting, magic displays, crafts they can take home, and games.

The most pivotal moment of the festival is the presentation of colors by the Great Lakes Honor Guard, along with a singing of “May the Circle Be Unbroken” by the Jon Dowley family as attendees come together on a united front.

Another poignant moment occurs when organizers release Doves into the air, with the number 13 chosen because a suicide occurs every 13 seconds.

Proceeds from the event go to organizations with a mission to help those who need it and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Beneficiaries of the 2017 event have not been formally confirmed, said Geller-Lesko, who plans to meet with other board members of the nonprofit organization.

Last year, Just Live, Inc. donated $40,000 to Marquette University’s school of Integrative Neuroscience Research Center, which is using the funds to conduct clinical research to determine biological causes of mental illness.

Another past beneficiary includes a fairly new initiative called Hopeline, a text-messaging service, which allows those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts another opportunity to seek help.

Hopeline, presented by the Center for Suicide Awareness, is a 24-hour-a-day text service with live help.

The text service, a first in Wisconsin, allows people to receive help via any electronic device, including a computer, laptop, tablet, cellular phone and an iPad.

Other supportive outlets include Question, Persuade and Refer, or QPR.

QPR is a free suicide prevention program for people who hope to save the life of someone who attempted suicide or has suicidal thoughts.

Part of the program includes the recognition of warning signs, how to approach someone, and persuade them to seek help.

Along with QPR, Just Live has continued to train officials at multiple levels, including law enforcement, emergency personnel and school officials.

Like the festival, the QPR program is free for anyone who wants to help reduce the risks.