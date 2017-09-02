FOOTBALL: Westosha off to best start in decade

Falcons’ Jackson produces winning drive

By Jason Arndt

Editor

In the mind of Westosha Central High School coach Tyson Mengel, starting a football season 3-0 was plausible, but he had to see it to believe it.

The belief came true Friday, when the Falcons hosted Southern Lakes Conference opponent Elkhorn, but it came down to the last four minutes of regulation.

Westosha Central, faced with a 17-14 deficit, had possession on its own 18-yard line with 4:02 remaining.

Led by senior quarterback Jaden Jackson, who overcame a tumultuous first half, the Falcons’ play caller marched 70 yards downfield to the Elkhorn 12-yard line.

At the 12-yard line, Jackson rolled to his left to find Myles Kazumura, who caught the ball at 4-yard line and pushed his way in for the decisive touchdown with 36 seconds left in the contest.

In spite of a challenging first half, where Jackson contributed to two of the Falcons three turnovers, Mengel said the team still believed in the senior quarterback.

“When you have somebody like Jaden, the offensive line, and receivers that believe in him, he is going to bring it down the field,” said Mengel.

Mengel, whose team jumped to its best start in a decade at 3-0, has yet to absorb Friday’s 21-17 victory.

“It is unbelievable,” he said. “It was possible to start the season 3-0, but I had no idea, this is surreal.”

The last time the Falcons opened a season 3-0 was in 2007, when they defeated Round Lake, Nicolet and Kenosha St. Joseph, and finished the year 5-5.

In 2007, the Falcons were members of the Lakeshore Conference.

Tumultuous first half

Jackson, who completed 10 of 23 passes for 162 yards, ran into his first challenge as a member of the Falcons in the first half.

To open the contest, the Elks penetrated the Westosha Central offensive line to sack Jackson, and forced him into his first of two interceptions.

In the ensuing possession, the Elks went 36 yards to the Westosha Central 8-yard line, but the Falcons held Elkhorn to a 23-yard Reece Pylbylski field goal with 5:17 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons responded in the second quarter, where they produced a four-minute scoring drive, capped off by a junior Niko Lemke 3-yard touchdown to give them a 7-3 with 4:23 remaining.

Elkhorn answered, however, when Nick Rockweiler returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to pull the contest 10-7 in favor of the Elks.

Jackson, who acknowledged the Elks played aggressively in the first half, made mental adjustments at halftime.

“They played harder and whooped us in the first half,” said Jackson. “I just went in, talked with the team, made some corrections, and came out (in the second half) and played hard.”

Falcons take control

Elkhorn, which opened the second half with eight consecutive run plays, capped off its drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Dakota Biefeld to pull ahead 17-7.

Biefield, who had 19 carries for 87 yards, presented a challenge for the Falcons, who allowed 175 total rushing yards.

“Their offense is a rushing offense, we knew we needed to stop the run,” Mengel said. “We preached all week in practice, just like the week before against Woodstock, the same style offense, bend but don’t break.”

The Westosha Central defense, in need of rest, saw relief after the Falcon offense produced a scoring drive of more than six minutes.

With 8:31 left in the third quarter, the Westosha Central offense offered the Elks a steady diet of run plays, transitioning between junior Samy Greco and Lemke for the 65-yard drive.

Lemke, who rushed for a game-high 89 yards on 22 carries, completed the drive with his second touchdown of the contest on a 1-yard run.

The Elks, clinging to a 3-point lead, were forced into two fourth down situations in the fourth quarter where they missed a field goal and punted.

After the Elkhorn punt, which gave Westosha Central possession on its own 18-yard line, the Falcons started their match to victory.

From there, Jackson took control, taking the ball 82 yards downfield with 4:02 left of regulation.

Of the 82 yards, 64 came from Jackson, who connected with Kazumura on two receptions for 53 yards, and the other to junior Cam Krueger for 11 yards.

According to Jackson, the key in the winning drive was reading the Elks defense, noting the 41-yard completion to Kazumura came after an Elkhorn creeped forward and left the sophomore open.

“We had this clutch sophomore named Myles Kazumura, and he broke it open, it was an easy loft,” Jackson said.

Kazumura had four catches for 101 yards.

Elkhorn, which lost to Westosha Central last year, dropped to 1-2 after Friday’s loss.

New man on campus

Jackson, a senior transfer from Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah last January, credits the coaching staff and his teammates for giving him a seamless transition to life in Wisconsin.

“The coaches and team helped a lot, they are like a family to me, and they helped me fit in,” Jackson said. “They helped me learn the playbook real fast.”

Aside from learning on the field, the community also played a role in the transition, Jackson said.

“This town is great,” he said. “I love this school and I love the families.”