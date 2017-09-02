Man, 26, dies in town of Paris crash

A 26-year-old man is dead following a Saturday morning crash in the Town of Paris, investigators with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said, adding the identity has not been revealed pending notification of family.

The crash, according to preliminary reports, happened in the 18500 block of Highway 142 before 6:30 a.m., a Sheriff’s Department news release states.

Deputies and town of Paris Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after a passing motorist discovered a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer in the north ditch near the Des Plaines River.

Preliminary evidence indicates the driver, and lone occupant, of the Trailblazer was ejected from the vehicle.

Although it is unclear what the driver struck, or what caused the driver to get ejected, investigators determined speed as a primary contributor to the crash.

“The investigation as to the cause of the crash is continuing, but the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene,” the news release states. “Excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash.”