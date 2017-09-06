Business in the Park draws village closer

Twin Lakes Chamber reports solid attendance

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Compared to last year, the weather cooperated with Twin Lakes’ annual Business in the Park and Car Show, which drew nearly 40 automobile enthusiasts to the village on Saturday.

According to Executive Director Marilyn Trongeau of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, the event brought in more than car enthusiasts, but food for the community.

This year, organizers decided to start a “Fill a Truck” event, where people can donate food to the village food pantry, sponsored by Hartnell Chevrolet.

“We collected four barrels of food for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry also,” she said. “We had nice weather and a good turnout.”

The 39 entrants, which included three motorcycles for the first time, more than doubled the 2016 Car Show where just 14 showcased their automobiles.

Kevin Rogers, 51, of Richmond, Ill. was one of the 39 entrants and captured Best in Show for his 1929 Ford Roadster Pickup.

Rogers, who was involved in last year’s event, said the weather faired better in 2017 and encouraged more people to enter their vehicles.

“With the car that I have today, it has no windows, so I will not take it out if there is any chance of rain,” he said. “Last year, it did rain a little bit when I was on my way home, but I had windows in it.”

In 2016, Rogers won a trophy for his 1970 Olds 442.

While visitors checked out the vehicles, they also had an opportunity to meet local business leaders, including real estate Robert Dye of New Era Realty.

According to Dye, who was involved in last year’s event, Business in the Park bolsters relationships within the community.

“We see a lot of repeat customers, so it is about staying in touch with the community,” Dye said. “It is great to meet a lot of people around town and some of the people around town get to know me.”

Dye, like other vendors, kept visitors engaged through games and offering small tokens of appreciation.

For Facility Manager Ashley Fauth, of Athletico Physical Therapy, she said Business in the Park gives her a stronger connection to the community she has called home for 31 years.

“I love to give back to the community and it is a great opportunity for people to come out and see what the businesses are all about,” said Fauth, who graduated from Wilmot Union High School in 2004.

Additionally, it allows her time to visit former patients, who have shown progress since they used her business for physical therapy.

“It is great to come out and see the patients I have served,” she said.

Along with businesses and customers reconnecting, it affords businesses an opportunity to mingle with one another.

For example, Dye noted Associated Bank as the vendor set up next to his booth.

“It is really good, we are a real estate office, and we are next to a bank, so we kind of go hand in hand,” Dye said.

Other participating vendors and agencies were the Twin Lakes Aquanuts, LuLaRoe, Pampered Chef, Slades Corners Computer Repair, Kenosha Human Development Services, Direct Cellar, Origami Owl, Tastefully Simple, New Life Bible Church and Crafty by Nature.

Officials from the Twin Lakes Police Department, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue Department were also on hand.