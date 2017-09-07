GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Front row, setter, lead Central to victory

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When a volleyball team has an aggressive setter like Kennedy Muff and a concerted plan to contest every attack, the strategy could present a problem for the opposition, which came in an Aug. 31 Southern Lakes Conference girls volleyball tilt between Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools.

Muff, a 5-foot-10 junior, contributed 24 of the Falcons’ 28 assists, added three kills and four aces in the Falcons’ three-game sweep of host Wilmot (25-15, 25-21, 25-14).

“Kennedy was extremely aggressive as a setter,” said Panthers’ coach Kevin Raap, who acknowledged Westosha Central’s front row came ready to play.

Adding to the Falcons’ efforts were 6-2 junior outside hitter Laura Shoopman, 5-6 outside hitter Sierra Lee and 5-11 junior Ella Kaebisch.

Shoopman, who contributed a game-high 13 kills, chipped in three blocks and five digs.

Along with Shoopman’s 13 kills, Lee pitched in another eight while Kaebisch added five.

Westosha Central coach Megan Awe cited Muff’s preparation as one of the key components to the Aug. 31 victory.

“Kennedy has done a really good job of being a student of the game,” Awe said. “She knows how to set her attackers up for success.”

In the opening game, the Falcons jumped ahead 13-2, thanks to four of Shoopman’s game-high 13 kills before closing out the set 25-15.

Awe, who captured her first SLC varsity win in the Aug. 31 match, said blocking and attacking has been the focal point of the team’s mission this season.

“I would say a good chunk of our practices this week have been focused on blocking and killing,” she said.

After the Falcons won the first game, they saw a challenge in the second, despite jumping ahead 17-10.

The Panthers, led 6-2 sophomore Karina Leber’s 11 kills and four blocks, eventually trimmed the deficit to 20-18.

Westosha Central, however, responded with a 5-3 to capture the second game 25-21.

The Falcons’ response, according to Awe, was due to the team’s composure.

“You can see where we didn’t stick to the game plan but for the most part, the girls played within themselves, they don’t get rattled easily,” said Awe.

Reverting back to the game plan, Westosha Central took the third game, 25-14.

Of the Falcons’ points, 5-7 right side hitter Olivia Hinze contributed three while 5-8 middle hitter Kaitlynn Ellis had two.

Wilmot received five kills and six digs from senior outside hitter Rebecca Bell.

Additionally, senior setter Sara Bedessem, who saw limited chances for pass distribution, added 22 aces and five digs.

“We just couldn’t get the ball to our setter,” said Raap, whose team dropped to 2-2 overall.

Westosha Central improved to 3-4 with the Aug. 31 win.