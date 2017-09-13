CROSS COUNTRY: Wilmot runners make history

Panthers post best meet finish in decade

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Wilmot Union High School distance runners had a historic day on Sept. 7 when they finished third at the Southern Lakes Conference relays, according to Panthers’ cross country coach Bill Dinegan, whose team was led by a freshman and junior.

“The boys took third place, which is their best team finish in over a decade at the Relays,” said Dinegan.

Collectively, the Panther boys cross country team finished just a minute behind second place Lake Geneva Badger.

Waterford won the boys race.

Overall, leading the Panthers were junior Alex Wank, who took eighth, and freshman Kody Molitor, 13th.

Among freshmen and sophomore boys, the Panthers had three runners place in the top 10, starting with Molitor at third followed by freshman Blake Zager’s seventh place finish and sophomore James Raymond, who took ninth.

For juniors and seniors, capturing the best finish among area runners was junior Alex Wank, who took seventh followed by Davis’ 11th place finish.

Leading Westosha Central, which took last, was junior Colton Greenhill, who notched 16th overall and 12th among juniors and seniors.

On the girls side, the Lady Falcons’ finished third overall, courtesy of senior Meghan Capra and sophomore Heaven Anderson.

Capra, who took fourth among juniors and seniors, saw the same overall result.

Additionally, Anderson notched seventh overall and third among freshmen and sophomores.

Coming in behind Anderson was Lady Panthers’ sophomore Tara Nopenz, who finished ninth overall and fourth in the class.

As a team, the Lady Panthers placed seventh.

SLC Relays

Sept. 7

Fox River Park

Boys Results

Team scores: 1. Waterford 1:28.35, 2. Badger 1:29.06, 3. Wilmot 1:30.47, 4. Elkhorn 1:32.28, 5. Burlington 1:33.58, 6. Union Grove 1:34.14, 7. Westosha Central 1:37.53.

Wilmot: 8. Alex Wank 17:46, 13. Kody Molitor 18:01, 14. Shawn Davis 18:04, 21. Jordan Paulsen 18:26, 23. Blake Zagar 18:30.

Westosha: 16. Colton Greenhill 18:07, 43. Jonathan Filiatreault 19:34, 48. Kyle Pflug 19:44, 61. Alex Rubenacker 20:11, 64. Austin Schwab 20:17.

Girls Results

Team scores: 1. Badger 1:45.59, 2. Waterford 1:48.20, 3. Westosha Central 1:51.59, 4. Elkhorn 1:57.59, 6. Burlington 1:59.20, 7. Wilmot 2:00.49.

Westosha: 4. Meghan Capra 20:28, 7. Heaven Anderson 20:41, 17. Mackenzie Maccaux 22:37, 30. Chelsea Lamp 23:28, 49. Madlynn Mitacek 24:45.

Wilmot: 9. Tara Nopenz 20:59, 44. Abby Strother 24:32, 55. Danica Brouillette 24:51, 58. Caylee Pearson 25:06, 62. Rylee Thiel 25:21.