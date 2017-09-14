BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Westosha edges Panthers

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Coming off a three-game sweep of Union Grove Sept. 7, the Westosha Central High School boys volleyball team went to four games against county rival Wilmot on Sept. 9, but the Falcons were able to defeat the host Panthers 3-1.

The Falcons, who won the first two games, eventually dropped the third game before taking the fourth and final game (25-19, 29-27, 19-25, 25-15).

“In that third game, we just missed too many serves,” said Falcons’ coach Wayne Schultz, whose team moves to 2-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Although the Falcons dropped the third game, Panthers coach David Riedl said the miscues are rare for a team like Westosha Central, which makes very little mistakes.

“They are a strong team, they don’t make too many mistakes,” Riedl said.

Riedl, who acknowledged the Falcons presented a challenge, said Falcons’ setter Connor Muff was part of the challenge.

Muff, a senior, contributed 44 assists, 12 digs and four blocks for Westosha Central.

“They are a very good team with a very good setter,” Riedl said. “They have been the big bullies in the area for a long time.”

Along the Falcons’ front row, they received contributions from seniors Mason Welter (13 kills) and Jason Olson (nine kills, four blocks).

According to Schultz, the duo of Welter and Olson are two of the better middle hitters in the state.

“We have the best pair of middles in the state in Jason and Mason,” Schultz said.

Offering reinforcements to the front row were senior Matt Bruzas (nine kills, 11 digs, two aces), junior Alex Salerno (11 digs) and senior Cooper Brinkman (nine kills).

Schultz, crediting Salerno for his efforts, added Brinkman has been a rapid learner of the game.

“Alex is an impact player for us on the right side,” Schultz said. “Cooper Brinkman is brand new to volleyball, he has only been playing for three weeks and he is already making an impact.”

Brinkman is a letter-winner for the varsity basketball team.

Meanwhile, on defense, senior Jack Polick made several dives for loose balls and came away with 24 digs and added seven assists.

“I thought Jack Polick, my libero, was just off the charts, he is great defensively and he is great ins serve receiving,” Schultz said. “He sets really well and he is the best libero I have ever had.”

For the Panthers, who dropped to 1-1 in SLC play, they received a team-leading 11 kills from senior Cameron Wischnowski.

Senior Alex Tenhagen added 20 assists.