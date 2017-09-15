GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Panthers win first SLC contest

After two challenging Southern Lakes Conference matches, the Wilmot Union High School girls volleyball squad captured its first win Tuesday, when the Panthers hosted Delavan-Darien.

The Panthers needed five sets to put the Comets away (25-18, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12).

After the Panthers jumped to a 2-0 edge, the Comets evened the score after winning the next two sets, but Wilmot prevailed 15-12 in the fifth to defeat Delavan-Darien.

Leading the Panthers were a set of seniors, including setter Sara Bedessem, who contributed 32 assists and added five aces.

Along the front row, the duo of Sam Serak and Becca Bell combined for 22 kills, with Serak pitching in 13.

Defensively, Stephanie Ollinger offered reinforcement, chipping in nine digs for the Panthers.

Wilmot improved to 1-2 in SLC play after Tuesday’s contest.