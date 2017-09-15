BOYS SOCCER: Falcons shutout Wilmot

McNealy, Cummings net two each

Bobby McNealy and the Westosha Central High School boys soccer team wasted no time in its 6-0 shutout of host Wilmot Tuesday.

The shutout, according to Falcons coach Jon Kao, shows the team has made continuous improvement as the season progresses.

“Our movement continues to improve and we were able to put many threats forward tonight,” Kao said.

McNealy, who had two goals, scored his first on a breakaway at less than two minutes into the Southern Lakes Conference tilt when the ball went to the lower right corner of the net.

Three minutes later, McNealy knocked in another unassisted goal to put the Falcons at a 2-0 edge.

Like McNealy, Davin Cummings netted two goals, scoring his first to close out the 3-0 first half.

Cummings netted his second to open the second half.

Tyler Silber followed up, adding on his own, before Nick Rassmussen sealed the 6-0 win with a goal assisted by McNealy.

The collective left Kao pleased with the Falcons performance.

“It is good to see contributions from so many different players this year which is giving opposing defenses a little more difficulty,” he said. “So far this year, we have already exceeded last year’s goal total and we still have 2/3 of the season to go.”

Kao attributes a cohesiveness for the team’s early success.

“The chemistry is good and the boys have faith that we will rise to heights that CHS soccer has not seen in a long time,” Kao said.