GIRLS SWIMMING: Pryor, Koeppel lead area swimmers for Badger

Wilmot’s Lauren Pryor won the 100-yard butterfly and contributed on a winning relay team to help Lake Geneva Badger edge Whitewater, 94-76, in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Sept. 12.

Pryor, a senior, along with Westosha Central juniors Claire Koeppel and Eden Wember, joined Marietta Divito in the winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Pryor also finished third in the 200 individual medley.

Meanwhile, for Koeppel, she finished second in two individual events, the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Koeppel, Pryor, Eden and Easten Wember placed second in the 400 freestyle team.

Eden Wember, who finished second in the 100 backstroke, also took third in the 200 freestyle.

Westosha Central senior Rachel Senft and junior Easten Wember were involved on the third-place 200 medley relay, which included Divito and Kearyn Brennan.

Elise Wember, a Westosha Central senior, finished third in the 100 butterfly and contributed to the third place 400 freestyle relay team.

Badger 94, Whitewater 76

Sept. 12

200 Medley Relay: 1. Whitewater 2:02.78, 2. Badger (Elise Wember, Grace Gillingham, Lauren O’Brien, Chopper Ceshker) 2:02.86, 3. Badger (Kearyn Brennan, Marietta Divito, Rachel Senft, Easten Wember) 2:11.49.

200 Freestyle: 1. Ella Houwers, WH, 2:03.60; 2. Claire Koeppel, LG, 2:06.16; 3. Eden Wember, LG, 2:15.57.

200 IM: 1. Grace Fanshaw, WH, 2:24.47; 2. Sophia Fanshaw, WH, 2:26.95; 3. Lauren Pryor, LG, 2:27.82.

50 Freestyle: 1. Lauren O’Brien, LG, 27.58; 2. Morgan Radaj, WH, 27.71; 3. Chopper Ceshker, LG, 27.88.

100 Butterfly: 1. Lauren Pryor, LG, 1:06.49; 2. Brianna Zimdars, WH, 1:06.81; 3. Elise Wember, LG, 1:07.23.

100 Freestyle: 1. Lauren O’Brien, LG, 1:00.20; 2. Marietta Divito, LG, 1:01.09; 3. Kearyn Brennan, LG, 1:02.40.

500 Freestyle: 1. Grace Fanshaw, WH, 5:33.61; 2. Claire Koeppel, LG, 5:34.08; 3. Brianna Zimdars, WH, 5:53.42.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Badger (Eden Wember, Marietta Divito, Lauren Pryor, Claire Koeppel) 1:51.72; 2. Whitewater 1:56.35, 3. Badger (Grace Gillingham, Jenna Kerkman, Easten Wember, Megan Zeller) 1:56.65.

100 Backstroke: 1. Sophia Fanshaw, WH, 1:06.17; 2. Eden Wember, LG, 1:06.46; 3. Kearyn Brennan, LG, 1:13.91.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Grace Gillingham, LG, 1:11.87; 2. Ella Houwers, WH, 1:12.24; 3. Marietta Divito, LG, 1:18.59.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Whitewater 4:01.91, 2. Badger (Eden Wember, Easten Wember, Lauren Pryor, Claire Koeppel) 4:10.32, 3. Badger (Chopper Ceshker, Kearyn Brennan, Elise Wember, Lauren O’Brien) 4:10.95.