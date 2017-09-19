SPORTS SHORTS: Wilmot cross country continues upswing

The Wilmot Union High School boys cross country team posted another stellar finish, placing eighth of 17 schools at the Waukesha South Cross Country Festival Sept. 16, its best meet finish in more than a decade.

Contributing to the Panthers finish was Alex Wank (28, 18:00.34), Kody Molitor (42, 18:23.43), Jordan Paulsen (47, 18:28.16), Shawn Davis (48, 18:28.61) and Blake Zager (49, 18:31.98).

For the girls, they received their best finish from Tara Nopenz, who took 21st (22:01.62). Other contributors were Barbara Cooper (104, 25:37.10), Caylee Pearson (106, 26:04.10), Danice Brouillette (107, 26:08.24) and Katie Strother (26:28.24).

Angel Invitational

UW-Parkside – Sept. 16

While Westosha Central High School girls distance runners placed 11th of 33 schools at the Angel Invitational held on the UW-Parkside campus, the boys finished 28th of 34 teams on Sept. 16.

The Lady Falcons received contributions from Meghan Capra (16, 20:42.8), Heaven Anderson (18, 20:46.2), Mackenzie Maccaux (88, 22:52.6), Chelsea Lamp (24:03.6) and Kelsey Santos (156, 24:36.3).

Contributing to the boys squad were Colten Greenhill (72, 18:10.5), Jonathan Filiatreault (122, 19:01.8), Austin Schwab (181, 20:14.2), Isaac Sippy (21:08.9) and Alex Rubenacher (207, 21:28.5).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Racine St. Catherine’s def. Wilmot, 26-24, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23

In a tightly-contested Southern Lakes Conference match, the Wilmot Union High School boys volleyball team was dealt a 3-1 loss at Racine St. Catherine’s on Sept. 14.

The Panthers, who dropped the first set by two points, broke the contest even at one apiece with a 25-22 second set win.

St. Catherine’s, however, responded to win the next two sets by a combined four points (28-26, 25-23).

Cameron Wischnowski led the Panthers, contributing two aces and 17 kills, while Alex Tenhagen pitched in 43 assists.

Kevin Kessel added 23 digs and two aces.

Wilmot dropped to 2-2 in SLC play after the the loss.

GIRLS GOLF

Panthers place 5th at Scramble

Wilmot Union High School finished fifth at the Sept. 13 Panther Scramble held at Twin Lakes Country Club.

The format is two pairs from each school.

Waterford, which had the best pair score of 33 between Aubrie Torhorst and Maddy Anderson, won the meet with a combined score of 75.

Keegan Destree and Madison Bailey notched the Panthers’ best score at 42.

Lake Geneva Badger 201, Wilmot 213

Twin Lakes Country Club – front nine, par 35

Sept. 12

Lake Geneva’s Holly Murphy picked up a medal against host Wilmot Union High School Sept. 12, two ahead of Panthers’ Keegan Destree, who scored a 44.

Badger jumped to 4-1 while Wilmot is 1-5 in SLC dual meets.

Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 44, 2. Madison Bailey 58, 3. Hannah Brendel 57, 4. Danielle Clark 61, 5. Maddy Toro 54.

Elkhorn 216, Westosha Central 241

Brighton Dale Links – Red Pines, par 36

Sophomore Lyndsey Gullbrandson led Westosha Central with a score of 56 in a Sept. 12 Southern Lakes Conference dual against Elkhorn.

The Elks’ Ava Greeley received the meet medal at 51.

Westosha: 1. Grace Anderson 61, 2. Jalyn Warren 60, 3. Lyndsey Gullbrandson 56, 4. Abby Luellen 64, 5. Shannon Hughes 67.