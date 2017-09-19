Trevor man killed in hit and run

Authorities arrest man, 39, in connection with crash

A bicyclist from Trevor was killed and a Salem Lakes man is facing hit-and-run charges following a crash in Salem Lakes Sunday night.

Jackie Hutcheson, 29, of Trevor, died at the scene after his bicycle was hit by a car on Highway JF near Wilmot Road at about 9:45 p.m.

Authorities later arrested Ryan Peterson, 39, after his wife notified the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department following media reports of the crash.

He was charged Tuesday morning with inattentive driving and failure to notify police of an accident, which are misdemeanors, according to online court records. Sheriff’s officials said they planned to seek charges of hit and run causing death.

Preliminary reports from the Sheriff’s Office indicate Hutcheson was heading north on 260th Avenue and was struck from behind by a car traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the car fled the scene in what was described as a dark colored car, possibly a Volvo.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials said Peterson’s wife contacted authorities Monday after reading media reports. She told investigators her husband told her that he thought he had hit a deer at about the same time and in the general vicinity of the crash that killed Hutcheson, the release said.

Investigators confiscated Peterson’s car, a 2002 Volvo.