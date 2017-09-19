Twin Lakes spa focuses on wellness

Personal training, education offered along with traditional services

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Teigan Canella had a vision when she chose Damali Life Spa as the name of her Twin Lakes establishment, which has in business since February on Lake Avenue property.

“Damali means, a beautiful vision,” Canella said. “The vision being all over health.”

Canella said she wanted to own a business offering assorted wellness services, which range from facials, eyelash extensions, classes in essential oils, nutrition education from a personal trainer, and others.

Canella, who touts 10 years experience, said the vision started when she received a service at a spa while attending college.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do, I was going to college to be a history of religion teacher,” Canella, 30, said. “But, I had a facial done and it just changed.”

Since then, she decided to make it into a career, working in cosmeceuticals, dermatology and Asian medicine, which entailed studying cases with a doctor.

The case studies, along with her other experiences, keeps Canella thirsting for more resources and knowledge in wellness to bring back to customers.

“I need to be constantly learning and it’s just been something that I have been able to do so many different things with it,” she said. “I started out doing medical aesthetics for a doctor and I loved doing relaxation facials.”

“Then, I worked with dermatology for a little bit, and then I went into research and development for cosmeceuticals for a few years. That is what got me doing several different aspects,” Canella added.

After nearly a decade, Canella decided to seek her own place, which she discovered in Twin Lakes.

With experience in the various aspects of wellness, she decided to bring it all together under one roof, and promote education opportunities to the community.

“I wanted to make sure that this was a different atmosphere,” she said. “It was important to be more education-based, we offer a lot of workshops, little classes like exercise, vitamins and minerals, mindfulness.”

Classes include nutritional discussions with a personal trainer, a fitness class, body analysis with a personal trainer and activities offered to children.

Canella, a mother of four, said the Cards and Conversation class scheduled for Sept. 30 gives children an opportunity to create greeting cards for senior citizens living at area nursing facilities.

“This is a family business,” said Canella, who has four children, Braelin, 12; Noah, 10; Addison, 7 and Harlow, 5.

While she offers an array of classes, Canella said traditional services like customized facials and eyelash extensions have been the most popular aspect of her business.

Morgan Moran, 34, of Trevor, is the person customers often see when they receive eyelash extensions.

“I do the facials, body waxing, but I also do eyelash extensions,” said Moran. “So, I actually am at my busiest with my eyelash extensions right now.”

Although Moran just started in March, she has always had an interest in helping people feel their best, dating back at least a decade.

“I am new to the field, but I should have done this 10 years ago,” Moran said. “It is always something I wanted to do and something I always loved.”

As Canella and Moran pursue their passion for wellness, they also share another common bond, motherhood.

Moran, a mother of two, said Damali Life Spa promotes a family environment and welcomes children to come in while their parents receive services.

“I love the atmosphere, Teigan makes it great to come here everyday,” said Moran, who has a 4-year-old Stone and Cruze, 3. “When I walk through the door, it is my happy place. There have been times where I have brought my kids here and had clients.”

“If you have to bring your son or daughter, it is OK to do it,” Moran added.

Additionally, working in the Twin Lakes community brings another benefit to Moran, who graduated from Wilmot Union High School.

“It is local so I love being able to work so close to home and seeing people that I know and have grown up with,” said Moran.

As they continue to offer services, Moran said the rewards keep coming, and customers reportedly feel better as they leave than when they came in.

“I love how after they receive eyelash extensions, or facials, when they say how beautiful they feel,” Moran said.

The lowdown What: Damali Life Spa Where: 503 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services: Complimentary consultations, customized facials, oxygen boosting facials, microdermabrasion; body waxing, wellness classes, body balancing, massage therapy Online: www.damalife.com