Salem Lakes man accused of hit and run posts bond

A 39-year-old Salem Lakes man accused of striking and killing a bicyclist in Trevor Sunday was released on cash bond, according to online court records, which was set at $15,000 following his initial appearance Tuesday in Kenosha County Intake Court.

Ryan S. Peterson, allegedly intoxicated when the crash happened at about 9:45 p.m., faces felony hit and run, resulting in death and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Conditions of his bond include no consumption of alcohol, taking controlled substances without a prescription, and refrain from contacting the victim’s family along with their residences.

Additionally, contrary to previous media reports, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth wrote in an email Wednesday that Peterson’s wife did not turn him into authorities.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackie Hutcheson, 29, was riding his bicycle northbound on the shoulder of 260th Avenue, just south of Wilmot Road, where Peterson struck him from behind.

Peterson, the complaint states, initially believed he hit a deer and “became distracted as he attempted to plug in his cell phone.”

The complaint alleges Peterson, who did not stop, continued his drive home when he did not see anything in the rearview mirror.

A passing motorist, meanwhile, was traveling southbound when he saw Hutcheson.

The motorist turned around, the complaint states, telling authorities “something didn’t seem right.” Authorities were called when Hutcheson was unresponsive.

Hutcheson was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, the complaint states.

As investigators recovered parts from a Volvo vehicle, Peterson returned home, where he allegedly told his wife he believed he hit a deer.

The Petersons, inspecting the Volvo, placed the vehicle in the garage.

At the scene, another deputy found the bicycle, which had a reflector mounted on the spokes of the rear rim.

“He also noted that the roadway did not have street lights at that location and was dark except for a farm house on the west side of the road,” the complaint states.

An accident investigator, according to the complaint, said the road’s fog lines were clearly marked at that location and Peterson did not attempt to slow down or avoid Hutcheson.

The next day, when reports surfaced of the crash, Peterson’s wife called him at work.

Then, the wife, who works as an instructional aide at Westosha Central High School, approached a school resource officer about the crash.

“The wife saw in the morning news reports that there was a hit and run accident the night before near their home and called her husband at work since he told her he hit a deer the night before,” Beth said.

The school resource officer, a deputy, then contacted a detective colleague at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Beth, the Petersons then met at their home, and returned to Westosha Central to speak with the school resource officer.

“He came home from work and both Mr. and Mrs. Peterson together travelled to Westosha Central where she knows the School Resource Officer,” Beth said.

“The two of them advised the Deputy that they now believed Ryan Peterson was involved in the fatal hit and run,” Beth added.

Ryan Peterson, in an interview with authorities, initially told them he thought he hit a deer and became “distracted as he attempted to plug in his cell phone,” the complaint contends.

Peterson, according to the complaint, then told authorities he had been drinking at his brother’s house before the crash, but believed he was sober.