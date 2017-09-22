SLC GOLF: Panthers’ Destree tops in area
Courtesy of a strong back nine, Wilmot Union High School junior Keegan Destree held on to finish third among Southern Lakes Conference golfers Thursday at Brighton Dale Links, where she claimed first-team all conference honors.
Destree, who notched a 44 in the front nine Blue Spruce course, entered the last half of the round just two strokes behind leader Holly Murphy of Lake Geneva Badger.
The Panthers’ junior, however, kept pace in the back nine where she scored a 41 to finish with an 85.
Murphy, the SLC Player of the Year, scored an 83 while Union Grove senior Jackie Bianchi took second with an 84.
Union Grove, which won the meet, captured its sixth consecutive SLC title.
Destree’s team, which placed fifth, received its next best performance from senior Madison Bailey.
Bailey, who had a 97, finished 11th among 40 golfers to claim honorable mention.
For Westosha Central, the Falcons took seventh, but had sophomore Grace Anderson earn honorable mention.
SLC Girls Golf Tournament
Brighton Dale Links
Blue Spruce – Par 72
Team scores: 1. Union Grove 367, 2. Badger 376, 3. Waterford 384, 4. Burlington 390, 5. Wilmot 407, 6. Elkhorn 424, 7. Westosha Central 464.
Individual Results: 1. Holly Murphy, LG, 83; 2. Jackie Bianchi, UG, 84; 3. Keegan Destree, WIL, 85; 4. Aubrie Torhorst, WAT, 88; 5. Kya Kafar, BHS, 88; 6. Sydney Staaden, UG, 92; 7. Kayla Kerns, LG, 93; 8. Megan Koch, UG, 93; 9. Maddy Anderson, WAT, 93; 10. Kristin Walczynski, LG, 97.
Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 85, 2. Madison Bailey 97, 3. Hannah Brendel 114, 4. Danielle Clark 111.
Westosha: 1. Lyndsey Gullbrandson 117, 2. Jalyn Warren 111, 3. Grace Anderson 111, 4. Abby Luellen 126, 5. Shannon Hughes 125.
ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Player of the Year: Holly Murphy, Sophomore, Lake Geneva Badger
First team:
Keegan Destree, Junior, Wilmot
Jackie Bianchi, Senior, Union Grove
Aubrie Torhorst, Junior, Waterford
Megan Koch, Senior, Union Grove
Second team:
Sydney Staaden, Senior, Union Grove
Kya Kafar, Senior, Burlington
Maddy Anderson, Senior, Waterford
Kayla Kerns, Junior, Badger
Afton Malvitz, Freshman, Elkhorn
Honorable Mention:
RaeLee Koehnke, Senior, Burlington
Ava Greeley, Senior, Elkhorn
Madison Whitehead, Senior, Badger
Veronica Parco, Freshman, Union Grove
Natalie Horn, Senior, Waterford
Grace Anderson, Sophomore, Westosha Central
Madison Bailey, Senior, Wilmot
