SLC GOLF: Panthers’ Destree tops in area

Courtesy of a strong back nine, Wilmot Union High School junior Keegan Destree held on to finish third among Southern Lakes Conference golfers Thursday at Brighton Dale Links, where she claimed first-team all conference honors.

Destree, who notched a 44 in the front nine Blue Spruce course, entered the last half of the round just two strokes behind leader Holly Murphy of Lake Geneva Badger.

The Panthers’ junior, however, kept pace in the back nine where she scored a 41 to finish with an 85.

Murphy, the SLC Player of the Year, scored an 83 while Union Grove senior Jackie Bianchi took second with an 84.

Union Grove, which won the meet, captured its sixth consecutive SLC title.

Destree’s team, which placed fifth, received its next best performance from senior Madison Bailey.

Bailey, who had a 97, finished 11th among 40 golfers to claim honorable mention.

For Westosha Central, the Falcons took seventh, but had sophomore Grace Anderson earn honorable mention.

SLC Girls Golf Tournament

Brighton Dale Links

Blue Spruce – Par 72

Team scores: 1. Union Grove 367, 2. Badger 376, 3. Waterford 384, 4. Burlington 390, 5. Wilmot 407, 6. Elkhorn 424, 7. Westosha Central 464.

Individual Results: 1. Holly Murphy, LG, 83; 2. Jackie Bianchi, UG, 84; 3. Keegan Destree, WIL, 85; 4. Aubrie Torhorst, WAT, 88; 5. Kya Kafar, BHS, 88; 6. Sydney Staaden, UG, 92; 7. Kayla Kerns, LG, 93; 8. Megan Koch, UG, 93; 9. Maddy Anderson, WAT, 93; 10. Kristin Walczynski, LG, 97.

Wilmot: 1. Keegan Destree 85, 2. Madison Bailey 97, 3. Hannah Brendel 114, 4. Danielle Clark 111.

Westosha: 1. Lyndsey Gullbrandson 117, 2. Jalyn Warren 111, 3. Grace Anderson 111, 4. Abby Luellen 126, 5. Shannon Hughes 125.

ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS

Player of the Year: Holly Murphy, Sophomore, Lake Geneva Badger

First team:

Keegan Destree, Junior, Wilmot

Jackie Bianchi, Senior, Union Grove

Aubrie Torhorst, Junior, Waterford

Megan Koch, Senior, Union Grove

Second team:

Sydney Staaden, Senior, Union Grove

Kya Kafar, Senior, Burlington

Maddy Anderson, Senior, Waterford

Kayla Kerns, Junior, Badger

Afton Malvitz, Freshman, Elkhorn

Honorable Mention:

RaeLee Koehnke, Senior, Burlington

Ava Greeley, Senior, Elkhorn

Madison Whitehead, Senior, Badger

Veronica Parco, Freshman, Union Grove

Natalie Horn, Senior, Waterford

Grace Anderson, Sophomore, Westosha Central

Madison Bailey, Senior, Wilmot