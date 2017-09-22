Wiseman crowned state pageant champion

Wilmot graduate a ‘Cover Girl’

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When she was crowned, the feeling stunned Trevor’s Alexandria Wiseman, who captured the 2017 National American Miss Teen Cover Girl title last month.

Wiseman, a 2017 Wilmot Union High School graduate, received the crown after three days of competition at the Chula Vista Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.

The National American Miss pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders, a press release states, adding the program is designed to develop successful young women across the country and held in each state.

According to Wiseman, the honor comes on her third try, and fulfills a personal mission.

“It was something that I didn’t expect. This is my third year competing, so I wasn’t exactly new to the program,” she said. “I have always dreamed of doing this and being able to have that opportunity out of all the girls they have is absolutely incredible.”

On her first try, Wiseman qualified as a state finalist, which made her eligible to return in the ensuing years.

“My first year was very nerve-wracking. I was very nervous going into it,” said Wiseman, who found the experience encouraging.

At the state level, the pageant has anywhere from 50 to 100 girls vying for the title, which involves four levels of competition.

Levels of competition are formal wear, personal introduction, interview and community involvement.

Through her experiences, Wiseman learned valuable life skills, including poise and showcasing a positive attitude.

“The program they have is so easy. All of the girls in there are so supportive, and the program teaches you to be confident,” Wiseman said. “I learned so much about myself.”

The crown, however, was not her only achievement at the pageant.

Wiseman received trophies as Top Model Runner-Up, Best Thank You Note, Spirit of America, Portfolio Award along with both a Photogenic and Casual Wear ribbon.

Wiseman, who attends the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is also thrilled about the opportunity to represent Trevor and Wilmot.

Panther pride

“Trevor and Wilmot are small communities and not many people know about them,” she said.

She recalled her time living in Trevor and attending Wilmot, where she was involved in honors classes.

“I was a part of the wind ensemble at Wilmot, so that was the honors band. Being in the band, I was (also) a member of the marching band and pep band.” Wiseman said. “I played at all of the football games, at the parades. That was really fun.”

While a member of wind ensemble, she found band director John Sorenson as an influential teacher, often encouraging her to improve her musical craft.

“Mr. Sorenson definitely had a huge impact on my life, music was a huge part of who I was and he made me grow as a better person and musician,” she said. “He kept pushing me to get better and better.”

Although music was a huge part of her life, Wiseman still had time to mentor younger students, serving on the Link Crew.

Wiseman said Link Crew, a program that assists incoming freshmen, was a rewarding experience.

“We had parties for them, (and) we just made them feel more at home when coming into high school,” she said.

Wiseman drew some inspiration from teacher Debbie Chike, who was her Advanced Placement English teacher.

“She inspired me in such amazing ways, she is such an amazing writer and human,” she said.

Chipping in

As part of the competition, Wiseman decided to make The Sharing Center a beneficiary of her charitable work, which involved collecting school supplies and books.

Wiseman, the daughter of Kimberly Wiseman, became acquainted with her hometown nonprofit organization after she and her mother participated in the agency’s Christmas giving program.

“I chose the Sharing Center because it is so close to where I live, I have done work with the Sharing Center,” she said. “I wanted to do that, because I know how amazing they are and supportive of other people.”

The contribution, according to Sharing Center Executive Director Sharon Pomaville, came at an impeccable time.

“Each day, I am grateful for the heartfelt generosity from so many in our community,” Pomaville said. “Alexandria’s school supply collection couldn’t have come at a better time.”

“My thanks to her and those who assisted her. You helped assure that more children going back to school this fall will do so with the necessary supplies,” Pomaville added.

Wiseman, who received pageant sponsorship from friends and family, also had the support of Hartnell Chevrolet and Horbach Chiropractic as corporate sponsors

Wiseman credited the two local businesses for their support as she pursued the crown.

Future in investigations

Wiseman, who studies forensic investigation, looks to pursue a career in the investigative field.

Wiseman said it gives her the unique opportunity to help others in a different way, by bringing justice and closure in criminal cases.

“I wanted a job that I would be able to help people in,” she said. “Forensics is always new, there is always something happening, people to help. I think it is a way that I could help give people closure and help them through a tough time.”

Wiseman hopes to either work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation or offer analysis of crime scenes.