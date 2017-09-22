SLC TENNIS: 10 athletes advance to title matches Saturday

Entering Saturday’s Southern Lakes Conference final round, while Westosha Central High School girls tennis team looks for a doubles sweep, Wilmot has three in contention for singles titles.

The final round, played at Delavan-Darien, features the doubles combinations of Ashley Wells and Sara Backus at No. 1, Brooke Wysiatko and Katie Barningham at No. 2 along with Kenna Beth and Emily Wermeling competing at No. 3.

Senior Kelly Wolkober, at No. 4 singles, is also in title contention.

Meanwhile, for the Panthers, they have junior Bianca Andersen looking for her second straight SLC title at No. 1 singles.

Brynn Amundson

Joining Andersen in the singles ranks are title contenders Halle Rosentretter, a freshman, at No. 2 and sophomore Brynn Amundson at No. 3.

Last year, when she was a freshman, Amundson notched third at No. 3 singles.

In third place matches, the Falcons have three set to play, senior Stephanie Dopuch at No. 1, sophomore Janell Gillmore at No. 2 and freshman Bojana Bojanic at No. 3.

Final Round Matches

Saturday

No. 1 singles – Bianca Andersen, WIL vs. Claudia Huerth, Lake Geneva (first place)

No. 1 singles – Stephanie Dopuch, WC vs. May Jagodzinski, BHS (third place)

No. 2 singles – Halle Rosentretter, WIL vs. Annabelle Alberts, Lake Geneva (first place)

No. 2 singles – Janell Gillmore, WC vs. Grace Boyle, Burlington (third place)

No. 3 singles – Brynn Amundson, WIL vs. Ava Anderson, Lake Geneva (first place)

No. 3 singles – Bojana Bojanic, WC vs. Leese Sensing, Elkhorn (third place)

No. 4 singles – Kelly Wolkober, WC vs. Iris Bloede, Lake Geneva (first place)

No. 4 singles – Maddie Lindemann, WIL vs. Bryn Neilsen, Union Grove (third place)

No. 1 doubles – Ashley Wells/Sara Backus, WC vs. Lilly Ripke/Olivia Stout, Union Grove

No. 2 doubles – Brooke Wysiatko/Katie Barningham, WC vs. Kaitlyn Krause/Karissa Francheschina, Union Grove.

No. 3 doubles – Kenna Beth/Emily Wermeling, WC vs. Emilie Allen/Olivia Cammers, Waterford.